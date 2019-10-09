Bowling
Camas Lanes (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
Monday Morning Ladies- Jolly Jokers-Alta Clark-168-445 All Stars-Jinny Cash-122 Susan Brown-351 Spare Change-Lynn Sonnen-176-459 Misfits- Barb Remacle-210-528.
Cottonwood Bowlerettes- Cross Continuous Gutters-Lynette Miller-169 Yvette Wilde-457 TS Teknadyne Defense Products-Shirley Bower-157-440 Bud’s Power Sports- Laura Lockett-194-555.
Tuesday Night Ladies- Team #6- Rebecca Hinkson-158 Marie Hinkson-374 Super 8- Linda Sonnen-182-500 Eagles Aux. #539-Lisa Wood-168 Alta Clark-415 Camas Lanes-Brenda McRoberts-148-396 Gortsema Motors-Meloni Gortsema-136-355 Jolene Serrano-136.
Thursday Merchants- Camas Body Shop-Ken Doughty-190 Mike Smith-485 Camas Lanes- Doug McRoberts-217-579 Tom Marek Trucking, LLC.-Wyatt Perry-145-378 Far North Brokerage-Shawn Shaw-211-503 Cash & Carry Foods- Lyman Gilmore-197 Dave Waddington-520 Idaho Forest Group- Joe Savage-222 Jay Daniels-222-593 Bell Equipment-Lee Huntley-212 Mike Sonnen-238-584 Walco, Inc.-Dan Fischer-213-533.
Friday Night Mixed: Hook ‘Em-Stephan Peters-171-446 Slop Shots-Lyman Gilmore-209-525 Lickety Splits-Wade Peterson-187-495 Randy’s Rollers-Randy Fischer-191-509 Off the Wall-Michael Hinkson-113-308.
Sunday Night Mixed: L.L. & M. - Linda Sonnen-206 Mike Sonnen-255-613 MAG-Gary Kalmbach-178-498 Split Happen-Bob Aiken-178-487 Missing Links-Mathyou Perrault-158-438 The 3 Gs-Paul Gillmore-179-494 Laughing 10 p Pins- Louie Serrano-202-234-279-715 the 3 Quarters-Alta Clark-174-431 R.A.D.-Doug McRoberts-190-502.
Golf
Walstad Pre-Memorial Tournament
(Oct. 5-6)
Teams: 1, Jim Schmidt, Justin DeFord, Jeff Blackmer, Dennis Tracy, Skip & Cindy Hall; 2, Dave Jones, Joe Jones, Cody Northrup, Rick Northrup, Jerry Brehmer, Mike Wilsey; Allen Willis, Marty & Jesseca Willis, Cooper Wright, Dan Lustig, Amy Hasenoehrl.
Four-person best-ball net score. Event is planned to be held annually in honor of Neil Walstad of Grangeville.
