Bowling
Camas Lanes (Oct. 20-27)
Monday Morning Ladies- Jolly Jokers-Nancy Berg-144-414 All Stars-Sheri Huston-181-447 Spare Change-Lynn Sonnen-190-470 Misfits- Barb Remacle-193-519.
Cottonwood Bowlerettes- Cross Continuous Gutters-Lynette Miller-192-469 TS Teknadyne Defense Products- Connie Breugeman-137 Shirley Bower-367 Bud’s Power Sports-Mandi Reiner-190 Laura Lockett-466.
Tuesday Night Ladies- ANS-Rebecca Hinkson-151-430 Super 8-Colleen Paul-140-392 Eagles Aux. #539-Lisa Wood-133-358 Camas Lanes-Brenda McRoberts-170-473 Gortsema Motors-Meloni Gortsema-201-519.
Thursday Merchants- Camas Body Shop-Joseph Walter-201 Barney Mowery-226-524 Camas Lanes-Mike Wilsey-221-582 Tom Marek Trucking, LLC.-Dave Kretschmer-168-542 Far North Brokerage-Shawn Shaw-192 Gary Kalmbach-481 Cash & Cary Foods-Mathyou Perrault-208 John Burkenbine-529 Idaho Forest Group-Jay Daniels-198-549 Rick Northrup-198 Bell Equipment- Mike Sonnen-233-245=663 Chad Biebow-215-276=690Louie Serrano-213-228=622 Walco, Inc.-Dan Fischer-212-550.
Friday Night Mixed- Hook ‘Em-Stephan Peters-155-428 Slop Shots-Lyman Gilmore-180-460 Lickety Splits- Casey Wilsey-169-429 Randy’s Rollers-Doug McRoberts-181-516 Off the Wall-David Waddington-185-476.
Sunday Night Mixed- L.L. & M. - Mike Sonnen-200-593 44 MAG- Gary Kalmbach-177-487 Split Happen-Bob Aiken-179-495 Missing Links-Mathyou Perrault-204-211-576 The 3 Gs-Bryan Gilmore-179 Paul Gilmore-494 Laughing 10 Pins- Louie Serrano-203-224-278=705 the 3 Quarters-Cody Aiken-142 John Clark-367 R.A.D.-Randy Fischer-198-564.
Trapshooting
Cottonwood Night Shoot (Week 3)
Teams: CCFCU 608; Winchester Gun Club 593; J & E Excavation 577; Kuther Air 576;
Mad Bombers 573; Hibbard Trucking 570; Quality Heating 570; Wimer Corp 564; Camas Gravel 554; Hometown Auto & Ag. 552; DFL 548; Gehring Diesel 526; Seeds Inc 522; Shooters w/Hooters 487; Brute Steel 425.
Individuals: Derek Shaeffer 138; Cody Vrieling 135; Scott Jungert 134.
25s: Shane Poxleitner; Kurtis Braun; Tom Berry.
