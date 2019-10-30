Camas Lanes (Oct. 14-20)
Monday Morning Ladies- Jolly Jokers-Alta Clark-182-505 All Stars-Susan Brown-139 Peggy Arnzen-342 Spare Change-Lynn Sonnen-166-439 Misfits- Barb Remacle-181-522.
Cottonwood Bowlerettes- Cross Continuous Gutters-Jennifer Enneking-188 Yvette Wilde-485 TS Teknadyne Defense Products-Shirley Bower-126-352 Bud’s Power Sports-Mandi Reiner-159-445.
Tuesday Night Ladies- Team #6- Marie Hinkson-126-342 Super 8-Jessie Adams-137-363 Eagles Aux. #539-Alta Clark-170-442 Camas Lanes-Brenda McRoberts-152-434 Gortsema Motors-Theresa Aiken-162-419.
Thursday Merchants- Camas Body Shop-Mike Smith-178-498 Camas Lanes- Casey Wilsey-211 Mike Wilsey-550 Tom Marek Trucking, LLC.-Micheal Doughty-141-360 Far North Brokerage-Gary Kalmbach-189 Chuck Arnzen-538 Cash & Cary Foods-Mathyou Perrault-181-511 Idaho Forest Group- Jay Daniels-209-541 Bell Equipment- Mike Sonnen-212-232-253=697 Chad Biebow-203-242= Walco, Inc.-John Bentley-221-546.
Friday Night Mixed: Hook ‘Em-Stephan Peters-205-504 Slop Shots-Tommiann Day-168-432 Lickety Splits- Casey Wilsey-180-425 Randy’s Rollers-Doug McRoberts-192-566 Off the Wall-David Waddington-157-437.
Sunday Night Mixed: L.L. & M. - Mike Sonnen-200 Linda Sonnen-205-547 44 MAG- Gary Kalmbach-165-464 Split Happen-Bob Aiken-196-543 Missing Links-Mathyou Perrault-206-519 The 3 Gs-Bryan Gilmore-184-527 Laughing 10 Pins- Louie Serrano-247-617 the 3 Quarters-John Clark-133-336 R.A.D.-Doug McRoberts-180 Randy Fischer-497
Trapshooting
Cottonwood Night Shoot (Week 2)
Teams: CCFCU 409; Riener's Grocery 407; Winchester Gun Club 395; Kuther Air 388; Hibbard Trucking 386; J & E Excavation 385; Quality Heating 384; Mad Bombers 379; Wimer Corp 374; Camas Gravel 373; DFL 370; Hometown Auto 367; Gehring Diesel 357; Seeds Inc 347; Shooters w/Hooters 309; Brute Steel 248; The Rookies 198.
Individuals: Derek Shaeffer 94; Cody Vrieling & Scott Jungert 89; Logan Schumacher & Clint Riener 88.
1ST WEEK: Clint Riener got a 25.
2ND WEEK: Jonathan Rosenau got a 25.
