Camas Lanes (Oct. 7-14)
Monday Morning Ladies- Jolly Jokers-Nance Berg-163-428 All Stars-Sheri Huston-141-411 Spare Change-Lynn Sonnen-168-433 Misfits- Brenda McRoberts-213-526.
Cottonwood Bowlerettes- Cross Continuous Gutters-Lynette Miller-172-473TS Teknadyne Defense Products-Shirley Bower-138-368 Bud’s Power Sports- Laura Lockett-181-512.
Tuesday Night Ladies- Team #6- Marie Hinkson-136 Kim Hinkson-356 Super 8- Linda Sonnen-176-509 Eagles Aux. #539-Lisa Wood-141-351 Camas Lanes-Brenda McRoberts-159-475.
Thursday Merchants- Camas Body Shop-Barney Mowery-211-531 Camas Lanes- Mike Wilsey-199-577 Tom Marek Trucking, LLC.-Joe Bowman-198-513 Far North Brokerage-Shawn Shaw-213-572 Cash & Cary Foods- John Burkenbine-183-517 Idaho Forest Group- Jay Daniels-188-482 Bell Equipment- Mike Sonnen-202 Louie Serrano-213-225-613 Walco, Inc.-Dan Fischer-190 Randy Fischer-492.
Friday Night Mixed: Hook ‘Em-Stephan Peters-197-555 Slop Shots-Tommiann Day-183-451 Lickety Splits-Megan Peterson-166 Casey Wilsey-427 Randy’s Rollers-Randy Fischer-193-530 Off the Wall-David Waddington-190-487.
Sunday Night Mixed: L.L. & M. - Mike Sonnen-237 MAG-Ken Kamlbach-151-392 Split Happen-Theresa Aiken-159-421 Missing Links-Mathyou Perrault-196-518 The 3 Gs-Paul Gillmore-192-520 Laughing 10 Pins- Louie Serrano-202-207-598 the 3 Quarters-Alta Clark-165-442 R.A.D.-Randy Fischer-191-558.
