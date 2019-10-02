Camas Lanes (Sept. 23-29)
Monday Morning Ladies- Jolly Jokers-Val Stone-144-417 All Stars-Sheri Huston -174-412 Spare Change-Lynn Sonnen-138-477 Misfits- Brenda McRoberts-165 Barb Remacle-483.
Cottonwood Bowlerettes- Cross Continuous Gutters-Yvette Wilde-16 Lynette Miller-438 TS Teknadyne Defense Products-Shirley Bower-135-349 Bud’s Power Sports-Betty Campbell- 181 Laura Lockett-485.
Tuesday Night Ladies- Team #6- Rebecca Hinkson-158 Marie Hinkson-374 Super 8- Linda Sonnen-182-500 Eagles Aux. #539-Lisa Wood-168 Alta Clark-415 Camas Lanes-Brenda McRoberts-148-396 Gortsema Motors-Meloni Gortsema-136-355 Jolene Serrano-136.
Thursday Merchants- Camas Body Shop-Joe Jones-183 Joseph Walter-466 Camas Lanes- Bob Aiken-188-535 Tom Marek Trucking, LLC.-David Kretschmer-135-405 Far North Brokerage-Gary Kalmbach-185 Stephan Peters-495 Cash & Cary Foods- Dave Waddington-212 John Burkenbine-532 Idaho Forest Group- Rick Northrup-194 Jay Daniels-539 Bell Equipment- Chad Biebow-212-577 Louie Serrano-205 Walco, Inc.-Dan Fischer-191-537.
Friday Night Mixed: Hook ‘Em-Stephan Peters-170-448 Slop Shots-Lyman Gilmore-174-497 Lickety Splits-Wade Peterson-172-489 Randy’s Rollers-Doug McRoberts-198-571 Off the Wall- Brenda McRoberts-182-486.
Sunday Night Mixed: L.L. & M. -Mike Sonnen-202-210-220=632 MAG-Gary Kamlbach-169-489 Split Happen-Bob Aiken-185-497 Missing Links-Mathyou Perrault-178-532 The 3 Gs-Paul Gillmore-202-234-596 Laughing 10 pins-Cheyenne Hudson-212 Louie Serrano-212-226-616 the 3 Quarters-Cody Aiken-156-391 R.A.D.-Doug McRoberts-190-4500.
