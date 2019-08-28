Golf
Golf 4 Life Tournament (Aug. 24)
Teams: 1, EK Riley (Dave Wimer, Val Stone, Greg Stone, Jim Schmidt); 2, Blackmer (Jeff Blackmer, Dennis Tracy, Justin DeFord, Jim Church); 3, Mtn. VIew Dentistry (Brad Schaff, Stephanie Schaff, Joe Eickert, Allen Willis).
Long Drive: Doug Bauer, Val Stone.
KP: Nathan Alford, Cindy Wemhoff.
Women’s League (Aug. 20-21)
Tuesday Twilight: First flight: Net: Beryl Grant. Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Teresa Groom. Chip-Ins: Lynn Sonnen.
Wednesday Morning: 18 Holes: First Flight: Net: Lyndie McNab. Second Flight: Julie Hauger. 9 Holes: Net: Susan Brown.
Trapshooting
ATA Registered Shoot
(Aug. 24-25 at Grangeville Gun Club)
Saturday
Singles: AA: Guy Johnson 94. A: Rod Behler 99. B: Marvin Heimgartner 98. C: Holly Ledgerwood 97. D: Tucker Hubbard 94. Lady: Krys George 100. Junior: Brad Bradley 95. Veteran: Bill Whitman 99. New shooter: Bill McMahon 99.
Handicap: Champion: Bill McMahon 99. Short: Jeff Kutsch 95. Mid: Steve Fox 94. Long: Wayne McCulley 95.
Doubles: A: Wayne McCulley 95. B: Eric Slocum 96. C: Krys George 90. D: Chad Hewett 79.
Sunday
Singles: AA: Guy Johnson 97. A: Mike Murphy 99. B: Holly Ledgerwood 100. C: Charles Wilson 96. D: Maggie Blackstead 96. Lady: Krys George 100. Junior: Sam Barnes 99. Veteran: Stan Clinton 98. New shooter: Chris Clarkston 95.
Handicap: Champion: Neil Walstad 95. Short: Fred Zack 94. Mid: Mike Murphy 95 (forfeit). Long: Krys George 93.
High Overall Champion: Krys George 471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.