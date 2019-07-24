Men’s League
July 17 at Grangeville
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 35. Net: Jeff Blackmer 31.5. Second Flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 41. Net: Dennis Tracy 32.5. Third Flight: Gross: Dan Lustig 39. Net: Jeremi Zimmerman 35.5. Fourth Flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 48, Matt Blackmer 48. Net: Joey Jones 30. Long drive: Cooper Wright, Jeremi Zimmerman. Long putt: Marty Willis 32-4; Craig Spencer 12-11. KP: Cooper Wright 15-8, Dick Geary 25-1.
Final Team Scores: 1, State Farm Insurance 89; 2, The Tire Guy 82; 3, Idaho Forest Group 78; 4t, Blackmer Funeral Home 69; 4t, Cash and Carry 69; 6, Mountain View Dentistry 61; 7, Idaho County Light and Power 50; 8, Les Schwab Tire 40; 9, (most honest team) Likkel Insurance Agency 39.
Women’s League
July 16-17 at Grangeville
Tuesday Twilight: First Flight: Gross: Val Stone Net: Lyndie McNab. Second Flight: Net: Teresa Groom.
Wednesday Morning: 18 Holes: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Coming up: men’s club championship sign-ups due by July 31; Luman Memorial Aug. 3-4.
