Men’s League (May 22 at Grangeville)
First Flight: Gross, Greg Stone, Allen Willis 38.
Net, Jeff Blackmer 31.5.
Second Flight: Gross, Skip Hall 43.
Net, Dennis Tracy 37.
Third Flight: Gross, Don Fluharty 47.
Net, Rick Northrup 30.
Fourth Flight: Gross, Justin Pappani 47.
Net, Dave Jones 35.5.
Long Drive: Steve Higgins, Justin Pappani.
Long Putt: Terry Wood 18-3.
KP: Joe Savage 22-9, Cody Northrup 22-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.