Men’s League (June 12)
First Flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 34. Net: Adam Uptmor 32.
Second Flight: Gross: Joe Savage 38. Net: Skip Hall 32.5.
Third Flight: Gross: Andy McNab 42. Net: Mike Schmidt 33, Rick Northrup 33.
Fourth Flight: Gross: Justin Pappini 46. Net: Earl Musick 33.
Long Drive: Cooper Wright, Earl Musick.
Long Putt: Skip Hall 2-2. Justin DeFord 1-2.
KP: Steve Higgins 10-8. Tanner Higgins 8-1.
Women’s League (June 11-12)
Tuesday Twilight: First Flight: Gross: Jamie Everson. Net: Terri Helmich. Second Flight: Gross: Susan Brown. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Wednesday Morning: 18 Holes: Gross: Jody Gordon. Net: None. 9 Holes: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Pat Cash. Birdies: Jody Gordon, Lynn Sonnen. Chip-Ins: Betty Alm.
