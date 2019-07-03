Men’s League
June 26 at Grangeville
First Flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 35. Net: Adam Uptmor 34, Allen Willis 34.
Second Flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 39. Net: Max Cawley 32.
Third Flight: Gross: Justin Pappani 43. Net: Rick Northrup 37.
Fourth Flight: Gross: Terry Wood 51. Net: Wendell Thomas 37.
Long Drive: Cooper Wright, Jerime Zimmerman.
Long Putt: Allen Willis 8-4, Terry Wood 17.
KP: Allen Willis 3-9, Jerime Zimmerman 30.
