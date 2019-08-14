Women’s League (July 30-31)
Tuesday Twilight: First Flight: First gross: Diane Balch. First net: Teresa Groom.
Wednesday Morning: 18 Holes: First gross: Lynda Williams. First net: Julie Hauger.
Women’s League (Aug. 6-7)
Tuesday Twilight: First Flight: First gross: Val Stone. First net: Lyndie McNab. Second Flight: First gross: Diane Balch. First net: Teresa Groom.
Wednesday Morning: 18 Holes: First gross: Lyndie McNab. First net: Terrie Helmich. 9 Holes: First gross: Pat Cash. First net: Julie Hauger. Chip-Ins: Pat Cash (2).
