Grangeville Gun Club

Spring Shoot (Week 5, June 8)

Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 1115; 2, Brute Steel 1040; 3, J&E Excavation 1038; 4, Thee Old Farts 1038; 5, Quality Heating 1034; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 1017; 7, Gunpowder & Lace 999; 8, Idaho County Vet’s Center 997; 9, Motley Crew 994; 10, Baker Truck 982; 11, Blasting B’s 900; 12, Hometown Auto 889; 13, DFL 791.

