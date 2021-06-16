Grangeville Gun Club
Spring Shoot (Week 5, June 8)
Teams: 1, Fred’s Body Shop 1115; 2, Brute Steel 1040; 3, J&E Excavation 1038; 4, Thee Old Farts 1038; 5, Quality Heating 1034; 6, Coach’s Family Sports Bar 1017; 7, Gunpowder & Lace 999; 8, Idaho County Vet’s Center 997; 9, Motley Crew 994; 10, Baker Truck 982; 11, Blasting B’s 900; 12, Hometown Auto 889; 13, DFL 791.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.