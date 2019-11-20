|High School
|Girls Basketball
|2019-2020 Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|1
|0
|St. Maries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orofino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grangeville results
|Grangeville 74, Cascade 6
|
|Grangeville schedule
|G'ville vs. Kendrick, Nov. 22
|G'ville vs. Prairie, Nov. 26
|
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Lapwai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Genesee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C’wter Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Potlatch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamiah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
|Season opened Nov. 19
|
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
|Kamiah at Prairie, Nov. 19
|CV at Nezperce, Nov. 19
|Prairie at Orofino, Nov. 21
|Deary at Kamiah, Nov. 21
|Lapwai at CV, Nov. 22
|Prairie at Lewiston JV, Nov. 25
|Prairie at Grangeville, Nov. 26
|
|Long Pin Conference
|Record
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Salmon River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tri-Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Council
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H’shoe Bend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cascade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garden Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M’dows Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Salmon River results
|Season opened Nov. 19
|
|Salmon River schedule
|SR at Highland, Nov. 19
|SR at Nezperce, Nov. 23
|Orofino at SR, Nov. 26
|
|Boys Basketball
|2018-19 Final Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Grangeville
|4
|0
|18
|5
|St. Maries
|2
|2
|19
|8
|Orofino
|0
|4
|8
|15
|
|Grangeville ‘18-’19 CIL results
|Grangeville 65, St. Maries 60
|Grangeville 72, Orofino 57
|Grangeville 56, St. Maries 42
|Grangeville 68, Orofino 28
|
|Grangeville ‘19-’20 CIL dates
|G’ville vs. St. Maries, Jan. 18
|G’ville at Orofino, Jan. 30
|G’ville at St. Maries, Feb. 1
|G’ville vs. Orofino, Feb. 11
|
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Lapwai
|11
|1
|20
|5
|Prairie
|10
|2
|22
|7
|Potlatch
|9
|3
|19
|7
|Genesee
|4
|8
|6
|16
|C’wter Valley
|3
|9
|11
|12
|Troy
|3
|9
|9
|15
|Kamiah
|2
|10
|6
|15
|
|Long Pin Conference
|Record
|League
|
|Overall
|
|H’shoe Bend
|9
|3
|17
|6
|Garden Valley
|8
|4
|21
|6
|Tri-Valley
|8
|4
|14
|10
|Salmon River
|8
|4
|23
|6
|Cascade
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Council
|2
|10
|7
|15
|M’dows Valley
|0
|12
|2
|19
|
|Bowling
|Record (11/11)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Misfits
|-
|-
|25
|11
|Spare Chnge
|-
|-
|24
|12
|Jolly Jokers
|-
|-
|17
|19
|All Stars
|-
|-
|6
|30
|* Did not bowl. The alley was closed for attendance at the Rosemary Zumwalt funeral.
|
|Cottonwood Bowlerettes
|
|
|
|
|Record (11/11)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Bud’s PwSp
|-
|-
|27
|9
|Cross CnGt
|-
|-
|24
|12
|TS Tk DfPr
|-
|-
|18
|18
|* No report.
|
|Tuesday Night Ladies
|
|
|
|
|Record (11/12)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Super 8
|1
|3
|30
|14
|Camas Lanes
|3
|1
|30
|14
|Gort. Motors
|4
|0
|27
|17
|Eagles #539
|3
|1
|23
|21
|ANS
|1
|3
|17
|27
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|
|
|214
|
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|
|
|170
|
|Jessie Adams (S)
|
|
|156
|
|Alta Clark (E)
|
|
|146
|
|Val Stone (E)
|
|
|146
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|
|
|475
|
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|
|
|428
|
|Jessie Adams (S)
|
|
|416
|
|Val Stone (E)
|
|
|416
|
|Marie Hinkson (A)
|
|
|321
|
|
|Thursday Merchants
|
|
|
|
|Record (11/14)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Bell Equipmt
|3
|1
|33
|11
|Fr Nrth Brkrg
|0
|4
|26
|18
|Cash & Carry
|3
|1
|25
|19
|Camas Lanes
|1
|3
|22½
|21½
|Camas Body
|4
|0
|23
|21
|Id Forest Grp
|1
|3
|15
|29
|Tm Mrk Trkg
|3
|1
|17
|27
|Walco, Inc.
|1
|3
|14½
|29½
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Ken Doughty (CB)
|
|
|246
|
|John Burkenbine (CC)
|
|
|235
|
|Bob Aiken (CL)
|
|
|229
|
|Louie Serrano (B)
|
|
|215
|
|Bill Jacobs (F)
|
|
|210
|
|Mike Wilsey (CL)
|
|
|201
|
|Chad Biebow (B)
|
|
|200
|
|John Bentley (W)
|
|
|190
|
|Jerry Fischer (W)
|
|
|172
|
|Rick Northrup (IFG)
|
|
|169
|
|Jack Marek (T)
|
|
|165
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Mike Wilsey (CL)
|
|
|586
|
|Mike Sonnen (B)
|
|
|585
|
|John Burkenbine (CC)
|
|
|582
|
|Ken Doughty (CB)
|
|
|539
|
|Gary Kalmbach (F)
|
|
|509
|
|Dan Fischer (W)
|
|
|471
|
|Jay Daniels (IFG)
|
|
|451
|
|Jack Marek (T)
|
|
|419
|
|
|Friday Night Mixed
|
|
|
|
|Record (11/15)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Randy’s Rllrs
|4
|0
|30
|10
|Slop Shots
|4
|0
|28
|12
|Off The Wall
|0
|4
|21
|19
|Lickety Splits
|0
|4
|19
|21
|Hook ‘Em
|4
|0
|22
|18
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|
|
|204
|
|Val Stone (H)
|
|
|191
|
|Julie Bentley (O)
|
|
|159
|
|Tommiann Day (S)
|
|
|141
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|
|
|546
|
|Val Stone (H)
|
|
|492
|
|David Waddington (O)
|
|
|441
|
|Lyman Gilmore (S)
|
|
|400
|
|
|Sunday Night Mixed
|
|
|
|
|Record (11/17)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|L’ng 10 Pins
|1
|3
|27
|17
|R.A.D.
|3
|1
|27
|17
|L.L. & M.
|3
|1
|27
|17
|The 3 G’s
|3
|1
|25
|19
|Splits Hppn
|1
|3
|18½
|25½
|3 Quarters
|1
|3
|17½
|26½
|44 MAG
|1
|3
|17
|27
|Mssng Lnk
|3
|1
|17
|27
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|
|
|245
|
|Mathyou Perrault (ML)
|
|
|210
|
|Lyman Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|209
|
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|
|
|204
|
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|
|
|203
|
|Bob Aiken (S)
|
|
|181
|
|Amanda Kalmbach (44)
|
|
|176
|
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|
|
|170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|
|
|617
|
|Lyman Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|543
|
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|
|
|534
|
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|
|
|517
|
|Mathyou Perrault (ML)
|
|
|513
|
|Bob Aiken (S)
|
|
|489
|
|Ken Kalmbach (44)
|
|
|451
|
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|
|
|433
|
|
|Trapshooting
|Cottonwood Gun Club
|Week #5 - Nov. 12
|Team
|
|Week
|
|Overall
|Riener’s
|
|198
|
|1003
|CCFCU
|
|188
|
|986
|Wnchstr G.C.
|
|195
|
|988
|J&E Excav.
|
|190
|
|960
|Mad Bombrs
|
|195
|
|957
|Q’lity Heatng
|
|182
|
|939
|Kuther Air
|
|184
|
|938
|Camas Gravel
|
|190
|
|943
|Wimer Corp.
|
|187
|
|939
|Hbbrd Trkng
|
|206
|
|955
|Hmetwn Auto
|
|182
|
|919
|DFL
|
|166
|
|888
|Gehring D’sel
|
|189
|
|887
|Seeds Inc.
|
|183
|
|877
|Shtrs w/Htrs
|
|157
|
|815
|Brute Steel
|
|147
|
|696
|
|25s
|Cole Riggers, Brent Uhlorn, Steve Kaschmitter
|
|High Overall
|Derek Shaeffer
|
|
|226
|
|Scott Jungert
|
|
|224
|
|Cody Vrieling
|
|
|218
|
|Tom Berry
|
|
|215
|
|Clint Riener
|
|
|214
|
|Logan Schumacher
|
|
|209
|
|Shane Poxleitner
|
|
|207
|
|Michael Brannan
|
|
|205
|
|Steve Kaschmitter
|
|
|205
|
|Brent Uhlorn
|
|
|205
|
|Andy Terhaar
|
|
|204
|
|Jake Rowland
|
|
|204
|
|Bob Lustig
|
|
|202
|
|Cole Riggers
|
|
|202
|
|Roger Riggers
|
|
|201
|
