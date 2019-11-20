High School
Girls Basketball
2019-2020 Standings
Central Idaho League
RecordLeague Overall 
Grangeville0010
St. Maries0000
Orofino0000
 
Grangeville results
Grangeville 74, Cascade 6
 
Grangeville schedule
G'ville vs. Kendrick, Nov. 22
G'ville vs. Prairie, Nov. 26
 
Whitepine League (D1)
RecordLeague Overall 
Lapwai0000
Prairie0000
Troy0000
Genesee0000
C’wter Valley0000
Potlatch0000
Kamiah0000
 
Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
Season opened Nov. 19
 
Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
Kamiah at Prairie, Nov. 19
CV at Nezperce, Nov. 19
Prairie at Orofino, Nov. 21
Deary at Kamiah, Nov. 21
Lapwai at CV, Nov. 22
Prairie at Lewiston JV, Nov. 25
Prairie at Grangeville, Nov. 26
 
Long Pin Conference
RecordLeague Overall 
Salmon River0000
Tri-Valley0000
Council0000
H’shoe Bend0000
Cascade0000
Garden Valley0000
M’dows Valley0000
 
Salmon River results
Season opened Nov. 19
 
Salmon River schedule
SR at Highland, Nov. 19
SR at Nezperce, Nov. 23
Orofino at SR, Nov. 26
 
Boys Basketball
2018-19 Final Standings
Central Idaho League
RecordLeague Overall 
Grangeville40185
St. Maries22198
Orofino04815
 
Grangeville ‘18-’19 CIL results
Grangeville 65, St. Maries 60
Grangeville 72, Orofino 57
Grangeville 56, St. Maries 42
Grangeville 68, Orofino 28
 
Grangeville ‘19-’20 CIL dates
G’ville vs. St. Maries, Jan. 18
G’ville at Orofino, Jan. 30
G’ville at St. Maries, Feb. 1
G’ville vs. Orofino, Feb. 11
 
Whitepine League (D1)
RecordLeague Overall 
Lapwai111205
Prairie102227
Potlatch93197
Genesee48616
C’wter Valley391112
Troy39915
Kamiah210615
 
Long Pin Conference
RecordLeague Overall 
H’shoe Bend93176
Garden Valley84216
Tri-Valley841410
Salmon River84236
Cascade66711
Council210715
M’dows Valley012219
 
Bowling
Record (11/11)Week Overall 
Misfits--2511
Spare Chnge--2412
Jolly Jokers--1719
All Stars--630
* Did not bowl. The alley was closed for attendance at the Rosemary Zumwalt funeral.
 
Cottonwood Bowlerettes    
Record (11/11)Week Overall 
Bud’s PwSp--279
Cross CnGt--2412
TS Tk DfPr--1818
* No report.
 
Tuesday Night Ladies    
Record (11/12)Week Overall 
Super 8133014
Camas Lanes313014
Gort. Motors402717
Eagles #539312321
ANS131727
 
High Games    
Brenda McRoberts (C)  214 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  170 
Jessie Adams (S)  156 
Alta Clark (E)  146 
Val Stone (E)  146 
 
High Series    
Brenda McRoberts (C)  475 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  428 
Jessie Adams (S)  416 
Val Stone (E)  416 
Marie Hinkson (A)  321 
 
Thursday Merchants    
Record (11/14)Week Overall 
Bell Equipmt313311
Fr Nrth Brkrg042618
Cash & Carry312519
Camas Lanes1322½21½
Camas Body402321
Id Forest Grp131529
Tm Mrk Trkg311727
Walco, Inc.1314½29½
 
High Games    
Ken Doughty (CB)  246 
John Burkenbine (CC)  235 
Bob Aiken (CL)  229 
Louie Serrano (B)  215 
Bill Jacobs (F)  210 
Mike Wilsey (CL)  201 
Chad Biebow (B)  200 
John Bentley (W)  190 
Jerry Fischer (W)  172 
Rick Northrup (IFG)  169 
Jack Marek (T)  165 
 
High Series    
Mike Wilsey (CL)  586 
Mike Sonnen (B)  585 
John Burkenbine (CC)  582 
Ken Doughty (CB)  539 
Gary Kalmbach (F)  509 
Dan Fischer (W)  471 
Jay Daniels (IFG)  451 
Jack Marek (T)  419 
 
Friday Night Mixed    
Record (11/15)Week Overall 
Randy’s Rllrs403010
Slop Shots402812
Off The Wall042119
Lickety Splits041921
Hook ‘Em402218
 
High Games    
Doug McRoberts (R)  204 
Val Stone (H)  191 
Julie Bentley (O)  159 
Tommiann Day (S)  141 
 
High Series    
Doug McRoberts (R)  546 
Val Stone (H)  492 
David Waddington (O)  441 
Lyman Gilmore (S)  400 
 
Sunday Night Mixed    
Record (11/17)Week Overall 
L’ng 10 Pins132717
R.A.D.312717
L.L. & M.312717
The 3 G’s312519
Splits Hppn1318½25½
3 Quarters1317½26½
44 MAG131727
Mssng Lnk311727
 
High Games    
Mike Sonnen (LL)  245 
Mathyou Perrault (ML)  210 
Lyman Gilmore (3G)  209 
Doug McRoberts (R)  204 
Louie Serrano (LP)  203 
Bob Aiken (S)  181 
Amanda Kalmbach (44)  176 
Alta Clark (3Q)  170 
     
High Series    
Mike Sonnen (LL)  617 
Lyman Gilmore (3G)  543 
Louie Serrano (LP)  534 
Doug McRoberts (R)  517 
Mathyou Perrault (ML)  513 
Bob Aiken (S)  489 
Ken Kalmbach (44)  451 
Alta Clark (3Q)  433 
 
Trapshooting
Cottonwood Gun Club
Week #5 - Nov. 12
Team Week Overall
Riener’s 198 1003
CCFCU 188 986
Wnchstr G.C. 195 988
J&E Excav. 190 960
Mad Bombrs 195 957
Q’lity Heatng 182 939
Kuther Air 184 938
Camas Gravel 190 943
Wimer Corp. 187 939
Hbbrd Trkng 206 955
Hmetwn Auto 182 919
DFL 166 888
Gehring D’sel 189 887
Seeds Inc. 183 877
Shtrs w/Htrs 157 815
Brute Steel 147 696
 
25s
Cole Riggers, Brent Uhlorn, Steve Kaschmitter
 
High Overall
Derek Shaeffer  226 
Scott Jungert  224 
Cody Vrieling  218 
Tom Berry  215 
Clint Riener  214 
Logan Schumacher  209 
Shane Poxleitner  207 
Michael Brannan  205 
Steve Kaschmitter  205 
Brent Uhlorn  205 
Andy Terhaar  204 
Jake Rowland  204 
Bob Lustig  202 
Cole Riggers  202 
Roger Riggers  201 

