Trapshooting
Grangeville Gun Club
August ATA Shoot (Aug. 26-27)
Saturday
Singles: A: Leonard Wehking 100. B: Brian Lorentz 98. C: Robert Janson 98. D: D Dean Opsal 91. Lady: Holly Ledgerwood 93. Junior: Colton Thompson 92. Veteran: John Helpman 98. New Shooter: Logan Schumacher 97.
Handicap: Champion: Cody Vrieling 100 (20yd). Short: Shane Paul 98. Mid: Shane Poxleitner 92. Long: Jim Larson 95.
Doubles: A: Zarn Clausen 92. B: Brien Deatley 94. C: Brian Lorentz 96. D: Scott Kaschmitter 88.
Sunday
Singles: A: Dan Thompson 100. B: Brian Lorentz 99. C: Darel John 97. D: Dilan McKenzie 96. Lady: Krys George 96. Junior: Colton Thompson 89. Veteran: John Helpman 100. New Shooter: Logan Schumacher 95.
Handicap: Champion: Jeff Kustch 98. Short: Darrell Howard 97. Mid: Chase Nuxoll 96. Long: Tim Hunt 95.
High Overall Champion: Brian Lorentz 482.
Golf
Women’s League
Thursday (Aug. 24)
First flight: Net: Lois Geary.
Second flight: Net: Teresa Groom.
Volleyball
St. John Bosco
Fall 2023
Aug. 21 at Deary Jamboree
Aug. 24 vs. Nezperce
Aug. 28 at Logos
Aug. 29 vs. Kamiah
Aug. 30 at CV
Sept. 5 at Deary
Sept. 7 vs. Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Lapwai, 1 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Timberline Tourney, tbd
Sept. 26 at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. Deary, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Highland, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 vs. Timberline, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14-19 at District Tourney, tbd
Oct. 27-28 at State Tourney, tbd
