First flight: Gross: Lois Geary. First Net: Jeannie Stewart. Second Net: Kristy Brinkerhoff.
Thursday Ladies (Aug. 11)
First flight: Gross: Lois Geary. First Net: Jody Gordon. Second Net: Linda Williams.
Men’s League (Final, Aug. 10)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 36. Net: Adam Uptmor 36.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 41. Net: Allen Chenoweth 38.
Third flight: Gross: Justin Pappani 42. Net: Steve Snyder 36.
Fourth flight: Gross: Earl Musick 49. Net: Tyler Bransford 33 / Ryan Jaggi 33.
Long drive: Shane Wood, Tim Johnson.
Long putt: Shane Wood 11-8, Kevin Brinkerhoff 9-7.
KP: Cody Edwards 11-8, Dave Dewey 3-3.
Teams: 1, Apex 104.5 ($1000); 2, Inland Cellular 103 ($750); 3, State Farm Insurance 98.5 ($500); 4, Cash and Carry Foods 92.5; 5, Idaho County Light & Power 90.5; 6, Wright Law Group 90; 7, Blue Fox Theater 88.5; 8, Blackmer Funeral Home 86; 9, Idaho Forest Group 80; 10, Les Schwab Tire 78.5; 11, Pro Shop 78.
