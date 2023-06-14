Trapshooting
Grangeville Gun Club
Six Week Shoot (Week 5, June 6)
Teams: 1, Quality Heating 1099; 2, Intermountain Machine 1094; 3, J & E Excavation 1088; 4, Thee Old Farts 1080; 5, Motley Crew 1037; 6, Wad Squad 1035; 7, Regulators 1035; 8, Idaho County Vet’s Center 1017; 9, Shoot Happens 1012; 10, Rae Bros 988; 11, North Star Auto Detailing 984; 12, Misfits 974; 13, Grangeville Youth Team 921; 14, Hometown Auto 855.
Golf
Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Week 3, June 7)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 38. Net: Jeff Blackmer 34.
Second flight: Gross: Skip Hall 41. Net: Miles Lefebvre 36, Cody Edwards 36, Justin Pappani 36.
Third flight: Gross: Dennis Tracy 43. Net: Jim Schmidt 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Earl Musick 54. Net: Chet Ferguson 38.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Rodney Peck. Long putt: Marty Willis 7-9, Tyler Bransford 16-3. KP: Cooper Wright 9-2, Rodney Peck 7-11.
Women’s League
Thursday (June 8)
First flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. First net: Lynn Sonnen. Second net: Lynda Williams.
Tuesday (June 6)
First flight: First net: Cindy Hall.
Second flight: First net: Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-Ins: Kristy Brinkerhoff.
