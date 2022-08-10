First flight: Net: Loretta Harper. Second flight: Gross: Jeannie Stewart. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
First flight: Gross: Lois Geary. Net: Loretta Harper. Second net: Teresa Groom, Lynn Sonnen. No second flight. Birdies: Loretta Harper. Chip-ins: Cindy Hall.
First flight: Gross: Shane Wood 35. Net: Eric Kantner 31.
Second flight: Gross: Skip Hall 41. Net: Jim Schmidt 33.
Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 45. Net: Steve Snyder 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Mike Asker 44. Net: Earl Musick 32.
Long drive: Marty Willis, Mike Wilsey.
Long putt: Marty Willis 19-10; Justin DeFord 3-1.
KP: Jeff Blackmer 1-5; Mark Garrity 22-8.
Overall: Gross: Jason Huff & Cooper Wright 129. (Won playoff.) Net: Dave Jones & Joe Jones 119.
First flight: Gross: Lucio Morales & Travis Gibbens 129; Bryan Chase & Dan Masterson 137. Net: Kyle Briney & Jeff Briney 127; Michael Torres & Rob Reader 136.
Second flight: Gross: Max Beach & Jim Church 153; Drew Witt & Craig Tefft 158. Net: Jim Schmidt & Jeff Blackmer 131; Jimmy Moreno & Tim Bales 132.
Third flight: Gross: Kyle Hays & Cody Hays 156; Alex Cawley & Max Cawley 162. Net: Adam Uptmor & Alex Jensen 129; Max Cawley III & Tucker Ahrens 137.
Fourth flight: Gross: Justin DeFord & Dennis Tracy 163; Mike Morrow & Rod Gortsema 173. Net: Tim Johnson & Steve Snyder 123; Rick Northrup & Mike Wilsey 135.
