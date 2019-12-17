|High School
|Girls Basketball
|2019-2020 Standings
|
|Central Idaho League
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/17)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Orofino
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|6
|1
|St. Maries
|0
|1
|3
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville results
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville 59, Colton 38
|
|
|
|
|Lapwai 78, Grangeville 56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville schedule
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 19-21 at Nyssa (Oregon) Tournament
|
|
|
|
|G’ville - Payette, Dec. 19
|
|
|
|
|G’ville - Nyssa, Dec. 20
|
|
|
|
|G’ville - Liberty, Dec. 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville 59, Colton 38
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 10 at Colton
|
|
|
|
|Bulldogs
|17
|22
|16
|4
|Wildcats
|8
|9
|10
|11
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville: Camden Barger 20, Colby Canaday 10, Zoe Lutz 10, Bailey Vanderwall 7, Iseyda Lacombe 4, Makayla Roberts 3, Macy Smith 3, Talia Brown 2 — 59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colton: Rylee Vining 15, Maggie Meyer 9, Megan Kay 7, Taylor Thomas 4, Sidni Whitcomb 3 — 38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lapwai 78, Grangeville 56
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 16 at Lapwai
|
|
|
|
|Bulldogs
|12
|20
|12
|12
|Wildcats
|19
|28
|17
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville: Colby Canaday 12, Camden Barger 11, Talia Brown 10, Bailey Vanderwall 8, Macy Smith 7, Zoe Lutz 4, Megan Bashaw 3, Iseyda LaCombe 1 — 56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lapwai: Omari Mitchell 20, KC Lussoro 19, Lauren Gould 11, Grace Sobotta 11, Sayquis Greene 7, Raylin Shippentower 4, Julia Gould 2, SimSin Heavyrunner 2, Jordan Shawl 1, Glory Sobotta 1 — 43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitepine League (D1)
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/16)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 77, Clearwater Valley 29
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 10 at Kooskia
|
|
|
|
|Pirates
|23
|25
|16
|13
|Rams
|6
|8
|6
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie: Madison Shears 27, Ellea Uhlenkott 17, India Peery 11, Sydnee Bruegeman 6, Kristin Wemhoff 6, Ciara Chaffee 5, Delanie Lockett 3, Josie Remacle 2 — 77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearwater Valley: Alicia Reuben 8, Ashton Mangun 7, Kaitlyn Mangun 6, Martha Smith 4, Mary Martin 2, Kadance Schilling 2 — 29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nezperce 35, Kamiah 28
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 10 at Kamiah
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie: India Peery 18, Ciara Chaffee 13, Madison Shears 6, Tara Schlader 4, Ellea Uhlenkott 4, Kristin Wemhoff 4, Sydnee Bruegeman 2, Delanie Lockett 2 — 53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salmon River: Lotus Harper 12, Jordyn Pottenger 9, Emily Diaz 8, Sofie Branstetter 4, Alethea Chapman 2 — 35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitepine League (D2)
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/16)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Kendrick
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Nezperce
|4
|1
|7
|2
|Logos
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Deary
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Highland
|1
|3
|3
|5
|SJB
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Timberline
|0
|4
|0
|6
|
|
|
|
|
|St. John Bosco results
|
|
|
|
|SJB 39, Highland 25
|
|
|
|
|St. John Bosco schedule
|
|
|
|
|Timberline at SJB, Dec. 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SJB 39, Highland 25
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 12 at Cottonwood
|
|
|
|
|Huskies
|6
|6
|4
|9
|Patriots
|11
|6
|14
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|Highland: Payton Crow 10, Emily Dau 8, Katie Goeckner 4, Acacia Randall 3 — 25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. John Bosco: Jade Prigge 14, Lexi Currier 11, Jessie Sonnen 5, Erin Chmelik 4, Makayla Rose 3, Dani Sonnen 2 — 39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long Pin Conference
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/16)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Tri-Valley
|2
|0
|9
|1
|Council
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Cascade
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Salmon River
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Garden Valley
|0
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Salmon River results
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 53, Salmon River 35
|
|
|
|
|SR at Council, Dec. 17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salmon River schedule
|
|
|
|
|Victory at SR, Dec. 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boys Basketball
|
|
|
|
|2019-2020 Standings
|
|
|
|
|Central Idaho League
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/16)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|3
|2
|St. Maries
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Orofino
|0
|0
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville results
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville 48, Lewiston JV 44
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville 63, Cascade 58
|
|
|
|
|McCall 49, Grangeville 39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville schedule
|
|
|
|
|G’ville at Highland, Dec. 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville 63, Cascade 58
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 12 at Cascade
|
|
|
|
|Bulldogs
|20
|19
|6
|18
|Ramblers
|14
|15
|10
|19
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville: Aiden Anderson 18, Kyle Frei 11, Dane Lindsley 11, Blake Schoo 11, Tescher Harris 5, Tori Ebert 4, Miles Lefebvre 3 — 63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cascade: Michael Onaindia 23, Cody Moosman 11, Blake Thurston 8, Cruz Duerden 8, Bodie Boyd 5 — 58
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville 49, McCall 39
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 14 at Grangeville
|
|
|
|
|Vandals
|15
|8
|11
|15
|Bulldogs
|12
|8
|7
|12
|
|
|
|
|
|Grangeville: Aiden Anderson 8, Tescher Harris 6, Dane Lindsley 6, Jared Lindsley 5, Tori Ebert 3, Kyle Frei 3, Miles Lefebvre 3, Blake Schoo 3, Caleb Frei 2 — 39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCall: Joel Meske 18, Pete Knudson 9, DJ Green 8, Isaac Speirs 6, Carlos Marin 4, Noah Ormsby 2, Ethan Tinney 2 — 49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whitepine League (D1)
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/16)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Potlatch
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Prairie
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Troy
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Lapwai
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Kamiah
|1
|3
|2
|3
|C’wter Valley
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Genesee
|0
|2
|1
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 71, CV 64
|
|
|
|
|Lapwai 74, Kamiah 55
|
|
|
|
|CV 50, Orofino 36
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 67, Salmon River 36
|
|
|
|
|Kamiah 53, Kendrick 24
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 59, Troy 51
|
|
|
|
|Kamiah 42, Genesee 30
|
|
|
|
|Kamiah at Prairie, Dec. 17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
|
|
|
|
|CV at Kamiah, Dec. 19
|
|
|
|
|Prairie at Genesee, Dec. 20
|
|
|
|
|Potlatch at CV, Dec. 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 71, CV 64
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 10 at Cottonwood
|
|
|
|
|Rams
|11
|14
|15
|24
|Pirates
|11
|20
|22
|18
|
|
|
|
|
|Clearwater Valley: Laban Francis 20, Tyler Pressley 19, Connor Jackson 14, Jake Kolb 4, Tate Pfefferkorn 4, Joshua Francis 3 — 64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie: Derik Shears 19, Owen Anderson 15, Damian Forsmann 14, Sam Mager 10, Hayden Uhlenkott 6, Zach Rambo 4, Kyle Schwartz 3 — 70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 67, Salmon River 36
|
|
|
|
|Dec. 12 at Riggins
|
|
|
|
|Pirates
|18
|14
|16
|19
|Savages
|8
|14
|5
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|Prairie: Sam Mager 13, Damian Forsmann 12, Owen Anderson 11, Hayden Uhlenkott 9, John Gehring 8, Wyatt Ross 5, Tyler Wemhoff 4, Derik Shears 3, Zach Rambo 2 — 67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salmon River: Justin Whitten 16, Jimmy Tucker 12, Jonathan Swift 4, Ethan Shepherd 2, Eric Nelson 2
|
|
|
|
|— 36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long Pin Conference
|Record (12/16)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Garden Valley
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Council
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Cascade
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Tri-Valley
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Salmon River
|0
|0
|1
|3
|H’shoe Bend
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Salmon River results
|
|
|
|
|Prairie 67, Salmon River 36
|
|
|
|
|Compass 55, Salmon River 42
|
|
|
|
|SR at Council, Dec. 17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salmon River schedule
|
|
|
|
|SR at truckstop.com tourney, at College of Idaho, Dec. 19-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bowling
|
|
|
|
|
|Monday Morning Ladies
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/9)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Misfits
|1
|3
|32
|20
|Spare Chnge
|3
|1
|32
|20
|Jolly Jokers
|1
|3
|27
|25
|All Stars
|3
|1
|12
|40
|
|
|
|
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Brenda McRoberts (M)
|
|
|182
|
|Alta Clark (J)
|
|
|157
|
|Lynn Sonnen (S)
|
|
|160
|
|Sheri Huston (A)
|
|
|170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Brenda McRoberts (M)
|
|
|461
|
|Alta Clark (J)
|
|
|447
|
|Lynn Sonnen (S)
|
|
|464
|
|Sheri Huston (A)
|
|
|451
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cottonwood Bowlerettes
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/9)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Bud’s PwSp
|4
|0
|50
|10
|Cross CnGt
|0
|4
|36
|24
|TS Tk DfPr
|3
|1
|28½
|31½
|
|
|
|
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Laura Lockett (B)
|
|
|189
|
|Lynette Miller (C)
|
|
|167
|
|Shirley Bower (T)
|
|
|144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Laura Lockett (B)
|
|
|538
|
|Lynette Miller (C)
|
|
|437
|
|Shirley Bower (T)
|
|
|365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tuesday Night Ladies
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/10)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Camas Lanes
|3
|1
|44
|16
|Super 8
|4
|0
|42
|18
|Gort. Motors
|4
|0
|36
|24
|Eagles #539
|1
|3
|31
|29
|ANS
|0
|4
|21
|39
|
|
|
|
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|
|
|159
|
|Alta Clark (E)
|
|
|154
|
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|
|
|154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|
|
|442
|
|Alta Clark (E)
|
|
|425
|
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|
|
|381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday Merchants
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/12)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Bell Equipmt
|3
|1
|42
|14
|Fr Nrth Brkrg
|4
|0
|31
|25
|Cash & Carry
|3
|1
|29
|27
|Camas Body
|1
|3
|28
|28
|Camas Lanes
|0
|4
|26½
|29½
|Id Forest Grp
|4
|0
|24
|32
|Tm Mrk Trkg
|1
|3
|23
|33
|Walco, Inc.
|0
|4
|20½
|35½
|
|
|
|
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Louie Serrao (BE)
|
|
|225
|
|Ken Doughty (CB)
|
|
|222
|
|Chuck Arnzen(FN)
|
|
|208
|
|Mike Pilant (IFG)
|
|
|202
|
|Barney Mowery (CB)
|
|
|200
|
|Doug McRoberts (CL)
|
|
|195
|
|Logan McRoberts (W)
|
|
|189
|
|John Burkenbine (CC)
|
|
|185
|
|Dave Kretschmer (TM)
|
|
|160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Louie Serrano (B)
|
|
|622
|
|Chuck Arnzen (FN)
|
|
|570
|
|Mike Pilant (IFG)
|
|
|569
|
|Doug McRoberts (CL)
|
|
|551
|
|Ken Doughty (CB)
|
|
|529
|
|Randy Fischer (W)
|
|
|504
|
|John Burkenbine (CC)
|
|
|485
|
|Dave Kretschmer (TM)
|
|
|479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Friday Night Mixed
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/13)
|Week
|Overall
|
|
|Randy’s Rllrs
|4
|0
|39
|13
|Slop Shots
|3
|1
|33
|19
|Off The Wall
|4
|0
|29
|23
|Hook ‘Em
|0
|4
|28
|24
|Lickety Splits
|1
|3
|26
|26
|
|
|
|
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Randy Fischer (R)
|
|
|188
|
|Casey Wilsey (L)
|
|
|179
|
|Stephan Peters (H)
|
|
|162
|
|Logan McRoberts (O)
|
|
|189
|
|Lyman Gilmore (S)
|
|
|180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Randy Fischer (R)
|
|
|532
|
|Casey Wilsey (L)
|
|
|483
|
|Logan McRoberts (O)
|
|
|464
|
|Stephan Peters (H)
|
|
|449
|
|Lyman Gilmore (S)
|
|
|441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sunday Night Mixed
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/15)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|L.L. & M.
|3
|1
|38
|22
|R.A.D.
|1
|3
|35
|25
|L’ng 10 Pins
|3½
|½
|34½
|25½
|The 3 G’s
|2
|2
|31
|29
|Splits Hppn
|3
|1
|29½
|30½
|44 MAG
|1
|3
|27
|33
|3 Quarters
|2
|2
|24½
|35½
|Mssng Lnk
|½
|3½
|20½
|39½
|
|
|
|
|
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|
|
|268
|
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|
|
|236
|
|Cheyenne Hudson (LP)
|
|
|214
|
|Bryan Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|189
|
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|
|
|189
|
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|
|
|189
|
|Bob Aiken (SH)
|
|
|179
|
|Mathyou Perrault (M)
|
|
|162
|
|Ken Kalmbach (44)
|
|
|144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|
|
|656
|
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|
|
|657
|
|Paul Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|518
|
|Theresa Aiken (SH)
|
|
|472
|
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|
|
|512
|
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|
|
|484
|
|Mathyou Perrault (M)
|
|
|454
|
|Amanda Kalmbach (44)
|
|
|396
|
|
|
|
|
|
