High School
Girls Basketball
2019-2020 Standings
 
Central Idaho League    
Record (12/17)League Overall 
Orofino1044
Grangeville0061
St. Maries0137
     
Grangeville results    
Grangeville 59, Colton 38    
Lapwai 78, Grangeville 56    
     
Grangeville schedule    
Dec. 19-21 at Nyssa (Oregon) Tournament    
G’ville - Payette, Dec. 19    
G’ville - Nyssa, Dec. 20    
G’ville - Liberty, Dec. 21    
     
Grangeville 59, Colton 38    
Dec. 10 at Colton    
Bulldogs1722164
Wildcats891011
     
Grangeville: Camden Barger 20, Colby Canaday 10, Zoe Lutz 10, Bailey Vanderwall 7, Iseyda Lacombe 4, Makayla Roberts 3, Macy Smith 3, Talia Brown 2 — 59    
     
Colton: Rylee Vining 15, Maggie Meyer 9, Megan Kay 7, Taylor Thomas 4, Sidni Whitcomb 3 — 38    
     
Lapwai 78, Grangeville 56    
Dec. 16 at Lapwai    
Bulldogs12201212
Wildcats19281714
     
Grangeville: Colby Canaday 12, Camden Barger 11, Talia Brown 10, Bailey Vanderwall 8, Macy Smith 7, Zoe Lutz 4, Megan Bashaw 3, Iseyda LaCombe 1 — 56    
     
Lapwai: Omari Mitchell 20, KC Lussoro 19, Lauren Gould 11, Grace Sobotta 11, Sayquis Greene 7, Raylin Shippentower 4, Julia Gould 2, SimSin Heavyrunner 2, Jordan Shawl 1, Glory Sobotta 1 — 43    
     
Whitepine League (D1)    
Record (12/16)League Overall 
     
Prairie 77, Clearwater Valley 29    
Dec. 10 at Kooskia    
Pirates23251613
Rams6869
     
Prairie: Madison Shears 27, Ellea Uhlenkott 17, India Peery 11, Sydnee Bruegeman 6, Kristin Wemhoff 6, Ciara Chaffee 5, Delanie Lockett 3, Josie Remacle 2 — 77    
     
Clearwater Valley: Alicia Reuben 8, Ashton Mangun 7, Kaitlyn Mangun 6, Martha Smith 4, Mary Martin 2, Kadance Schilling 2 — 29    
     
Nezperce 35, Kamiah 28    
Dec. 10 at Kamiah    
     
Prairie: India Peery 18, Ciara Chaffee 13, Madison Shears 6, Tara Schlader 4, Ellea Uhlenkott 4, Kristin Wemhoff 4, Sydnee Bruegeman 2, Delanie Lockett 2 — 53    
     
Salmon River: Lotus Harper 12, Jordyn Pottenger 9, Emily Diaz 8, Sofie Branstetter 4, Alethea Chapman 2 — 35    
     
Whitepine League (D2)    
Record (12/16)League Overall 
Kendrick4051
Nezperce4172
Logos3143
Deary3254
Highland1335
SJB1414
Timberline0406
     
St. John Bosco results    
SJB 39, Highland 25    
St. John Bosco schedule    
Timberline at SJB, Dec. 19    
     
SJB 39, Highland 25    
Dec. 12 at Cottonwood    
Huskies6649
Patriots116148
     
Highland: Payton Crow 10, Emily Dau 8, Katie Goeckner 4, Acacia Randall 3 — 25    
     
St. John Bosco: Jade Prigge 14, Lexi Currier 11, Jessie Sonnen 5, Erin Chmelik 4, Makayla Rose 3, Dani Sonnen 2 — 39    
     
Long Pin Conference    
Record (12/16)League Overall 
Tri-Valley2091
Council1143
Cascade1124
Salmon River0142
Garden Valley0131
     
Salmon River results    
Prairie 53, Salmon River 35    
SR at Council, Dec. 17    
     
Salmon River schedule    
Victory at SR, Dec. 21    
     
Boys Basketball    
2019-2020 Standings    
Central Idaho League    
Record (12/16)League Overall 
Grangeville0032
St. Maries0040
Orofino0031
     
Grangeville results    
Grangeville 48, Lewiston JV 44    
Grangeville 63, Cascade 58    
McCall 49, Grangeville 39    
     
Grangeville schedule    
G’ville at Highland, Dec. 19    
     
Grangeville 63, Cascade 58    
Dec. 12 at Cascade    
Bulldogs2019618
Ramblers14151019
     
Grangeville: Aiden Anderson 18, Kyle Frei 11, Dane Lindsley 11, Blake Schoo 11, Tescher Harris 5, Tori Ebert 4, Miles Lefebvre 3 — 63    
     
Cascade: Michael Onaindia 23, Cody Moosman 11, Blake Thurston 8, Cruz Duerden 8, Bodie Boyd 5 — 58    
Grangeville 49, McCall 39    
Dec. 14 at Grangeville    
Vandals1581115
Bulldogs128712
     
Grangeville: Aiden Anderson 8, Tescher Harris 6, Dane Lindsley 6, Jared Lindsley 5, Tori Ebert 3, Kyle Frei 3, Miles Lefebvre 3, Blake Schoo 3, Caleb Frei 2 — 39    
     
McCall: Joel Meske 18, Pete Knudson 9, DJ Green 8, Isaac Speirs 6, Carlos Marin 4, Noah Ormsby 2, Ethan Tinney 2 — 49    
     
Whitepine League (D1)    
Record (12/16)League Overall 
Potlatch3040
Prairie2032
Troy2131
Lapwai1131
Kamiah1323
C’wter Valley0222
Genesee0214
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah results    
Prairie 71, CV 64    
Lapwai 74, Kamiah 55    
CV 50, Orofino 36    
Prairie 67, Salmon River 36    
Kamiah 53, Kendrick 24    
Prairie 59, Troy 51    
Kamiah 42, Genesee 30    
Kamiah at Prairie, Dec. 17    
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule    
CV at Kamiah, Dec. 19    
Prairie at Genesee, Dec. 20    
Potlatch at CV, Dec. 21    
     
Prairie 71, CV 64    
Dec. 10 at Cottonwood    
Rams11141524
Pirates11202218
     
Clearwater Valley: Laban Francis 20, Tyler Pressley 19, Connor Jackson 14, Jake Kolb 4, Tate Pfefferkorn 4, Joshua Francis 3 — 64    
     
Prairie: Derik Shears 19, Owen Anderson 15, Damian Forsmann 14, Sam Mager 10, Hayden Uhlenkott 6, Zach Rambo 4, Kyle Schwartz 3 — 70    
     
Prairie 67, Salmon River 36    
Dec. 12 at Riggins    
Pirates18141619
Savages81459
     
Prairie: Sam Mager 13, Damian Forsmann 12, Owen Anderson 11, Hayden Uhlenkott 9, John Gehring 8, Wyatt Ross 5, Tyler Wemhoff 4, Derik Shears 3, Zach Rambo 2 — 67    
     
Salmon River: Justin Whitten 16, Jimmy Tucker 12, Jonathan Swift 4, Ethan Shepherd 2, Eric Nelson 2    
— 36    
     
Long Pin Conference
Record (12/16)League Overall 
Garden Valley0041
Council0042
Cascade0031
Tri-Valley0022
Salmon River0013
H’shoe Bend0006
Salmon River results    
Prairie 67, Salmon River 36    
Compass 55, Salmon River 42    
SR at Council, Dec. 17    
     
Salmon River schedule    
SR at truckstop.com tourney, at College of Idaho, Dec. 19-21    
     
Bowling
     
Monday Morning Ladies    
Record (12/9)Week Overall 
Misfits133220
Spare Chnge313220
Jolly Jokers132725
All Stars311240
     
High Games    
Brenda McRoberts (M)  182 
Alta Clark (J)  157 
Lynn Sonnen (S)  160 
Sheri Huston (A)  170 
     
High Series    
Brenda McRoberts (M)  461 
Alta Clark (J)  447 
Lynn Sonnen (S)  464 
Sheri Huston (A)  451 
     
Cottonwood Bowlerettes    
Record (12/9)Week Overall 
Bud’s PwSp405010
Cross CnGt043624
TS Tk DfPr3128½31½
     
High Games    
Laura Lockett (B)  189 
Lynette Miller (C)  167 
Shirley Bower (T)  144 
     
High Series    
Laura Lockett (B)  538 
Lynette Miller (C)  437 
Shirley Bower (T)  365 
     
Tuesday Night Ladies    
Record (12/10)Week Overall 
Camas Lanes314416
Super 8404218
Gort. Motors403624
Eagles #539133129
ANS042139
     
High Games    
Brenda McRoberts (C)  159 
Alta Clark (E)  154 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  154 
     
High Series    
Brenda McRoberts (C)  442 
Alta Clark (E)  425 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  381 
     
Thursday Merchants    
Record (12/12)Week Overall 
Bell Equipmt314214
Fr Nrth Brkrg403125
Cash & Carry312927
Camas Body132828
Camas Lanes0426½29½
Id Forest Grp402432
Tm Mrk Trkg132333
Walco, Inc.0420½35½
     
High Games    
Louie Serrao (BE)  225 
Ken Doughty (CB)  222 
Chuck Arnzen(FN)  208 
Mike Pilant (IFG)  202 
Barney Mowery (CB)  200 
Doug McRoberts (CL)  195 
Logan McRoberts (W)  189 
John Burkenbine (CC)  185 
Dave Kretschmer (TM)  160 
     
High Series    
Louie Serrano (B)  622 
Chuck Arnzen (FN)  570 
Mike Pilant (IFG)  569 
Doug McRoberts (CL)  551 
Ken Doughty (CB)  529 
Randy Fischer (W)  504 
John Burkenbine (CC)  485 
Dave Kretschmer (TM)  479 
     
Friday Night Mixed    
Record (12/13)WeekOverall  
Randy’s Rllrs403913
Slop Shots313319
Off The Wall402923
Hook ‘Em042824
Lickety Splits132626
     
High Games    
Randy Fischer (R)  188 
Casey Wilsey (L)  179 
Stephan Peters (H)  162 
Logan McRoberts (O)  189 
Lyman Gilmore (S)  180 
     
High Series    
Randy Fischer (R)  532 
Casey Wilsey (L)  483 
Logan McRoberts (O)  464 
Stephan Peters (H)  449 
Lyman Gilmore (S)  441 
     
Sunday Night Mixed    
Record (12/15)Week Overall 
L.L. & M.313822
R.A.D.133525
L’ng 10 Pins½34½25½
The 3 G’s223129
Splits Hppn3129½30½
44 MAG132733
3 Quarters2224½35½
Mssng Lnk½20½39½
     
High Games    
Louie Serrano (LP)  268 
Mike Sonnen (LL)  236 
Cheyenne Hudson (LP)  214 
Bryan Gilmore (3G)  189 
Doug McRoberts (R)  189 
Alta Clark (3Q)  189 
Bob Aiken (SH)  179 
Mathyou Perrault (M)  162 
Ken Kalmbach (44)  144 
     
High Series    
Mike Sonnen (LL)  656 
Louie Serrano (LP)  657 
Paul Gilmore (3G)  518 
Theresa Aiken (SH)  472 
Doug McRoberts (R)  512 
Alta Clark (3Q)  484 
Mathyou Perrault (M)  454 
Amanda Kalmbach (44)  396 
     

