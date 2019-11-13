High School
Girls Basketball
2018-19 Final Standings
Central Idaho League
RecordLeague Overall 
Grangeville40169
St. Maries221210
Orofino041110
 
Grangeville ‘18-’19 CIL results
Grangeville 64, Orofino 18
Grangeville 42, St. Maries 28
Grangeville 49, St. Maries 41
Grangeville 53, Orofino 38
 
Grangeville ‘19-’20 CIL dates
G’ville at Orofino, Jan. 9
G’ville vs. St. Maries, Jan. 18
G’ville at St. Maries, Feb. 1
G’ville vs. Orofino, Feb. 6
 
Whitepine League (D1)
RecordLeague Overall 
Lapwai111215
Prairie111195
Troy75167
Genesee75209
C’wter Valley48913
Potlatch210519
Kamiah012021
 
Long Pin Conference
RecordLeague Overall 
Salmon River111215
Tri-Valley111195
Council75167
H’shoe Bend75209
Cascade48913
Garden Valley210519
M’dows Valley012021
 
Boys Basketball
2018-19 Final Standings
Central Idaho League
RecordLeague Overall 
Grangeville40185
St. Maries22198
Orofino04815
 
Grangeville ‘18-’19 CIL results
Grangeville 65, St. Maries 60
Grangeville 72, Orofino 57
Grangeville 56, St. Maries 42
Grangeville 68, Orofino 28
 
Grangeville ‘19-’20 CIL dates
G’ville vs. St. Maries, Jan. 18
G’ville at Orofino, Jan. 30
G’ville at St. Maries, Feb. 1
G’ville vs. Orofino, Feb. 11
 
Whitepine League (D1)
RecordLeague Overall 
Lapwai111205
Prairie102227
Potlatch93197
Genesee48616
C’wter Valley391112
Troy39915
Kamiah210615
 
Long Pin Conference
RecordLeague Overall 
H’shoe Bend93176
Garden Valley84216
Tri-Valley841410
Salmon River84236
Cascade66711
Council210715
M’dows Valley012219
 
Bowling
Record (11/4)Week Overall 
Misfits402511
Spare Chnge402412
Jolly Jokers041719
All Stars04630
 
High Games    
Nancy Berg (J)  163 
Sally Rehner (A)  124 
Terrie Helmich (Sp)  180 
Brenda McRoberts (M)  193 
 
High Series    
Nancy Berg (J)  431 
Sally Rehner (A)  361 
Lynn Sonnen (Sp)  471 
Brenda McRoberts (M)  502 
 
Cottonwood Bowlerettes    
Record (11/4)Week Overall 
Bud’s PwSp31279
Cross CnGt312412
TS Tk DfPr131818
 
High Games    
Lannette Enneking (C)  170 
Shirley Bower (T)  137 
Laura Lockett (B)  194 
 
High Series    
Lannette Enneking (C)  422 
Connie Bruegeman (T)  366 
Laura Lockett (B)  548 
 
Tuesday Night Ladies    
Record (11/5)Week Overall 
Super 8132911
Camas Lanes402713
Gort. Motors312317
Eagles #539132020
ANS041624
 
High Games    
Rebecca Hinkson (A)  120 
Colleen Paul (S)  138 
Jamie Russell (E)  125 
Brenda McRoberts (C)  173 
Theresa Aiken (G)  182 
 
High Series    
Marie Hinkson (T)  319 
Colleen Paul (S)  390 
Alta Clark (E)  331 
Brenda McRoberts (C)  489 
Theresa Aiken (G)  446 
 
Thursday Merchants    
Record (11/7)Week Overall 
Bell Equipmt313010
Fr Nrth Brkrg132614
Cash & Carry132218
Camas Lanes1321½18½
Camas Body311921
Id Forest Grp311426
Tm Mrk Trkg401426
Walco, Inc.0413½26½
 
High Games    
Joseph Walter (CB)  193 
Casey Wilsey (CL)  212 
Dave Kretschmer (T)  194 
Shawn Shaw (F)  174 
John Burkenbine (CC)  187 
Jay Daniels (IFG)  203 
Rick Northrup (IFG)  223 
Louie Serrano (B)  223 
Dan Fischer (W)  173 
 
High Series    
Ken Doughty (CB)  489 
Mike Wilsey (CL)  523 
Dave Kretschmer (T)  438 
Shawn Shaw (F)  464 
Kolten Key (CC)  512 
Jay Daniels (IFG)  573 
Louie Serrano (B)  607 
Randy Fischer (W)  470 
 
Friday Night Mixed    
Record (11/8)Week Overall 
Randy’s Rllrs132610
Slop Shots312412
Off The Wall132115
Lickety Splits311917
Hook ‘Em401818
 
High Games    
Stephan Peters (H)  171 
Tommiann Day (S)  169 
Casey Wilsey (L)  172 
Randy Fischer (R)  201 
Brenda McRoberts (O)  179 
 
High Series    
Stephan Peters (H)  494 
Lyman Gilmore (S)  459 
Casey Wilsey (L)  412 
Doug McRoberts (R)  526 
Brenda McRoberts (O)  462 
 
Sunday Night Mixed    
Record (11/10)Week Overall 
L’ng 10 Pins312614
R.A.D.042416
L.L. & M.042416
The 3 G’s402218
Splits Hppn0417½22½
3 Quarters1316½23½
44 MAG401624
Mssng Lnk401426
 
High Games    
Lindy Hinkelman (LL)  192 
Gary Kalmbach (44)  176 
Theresa Aiken (S)  158 
Mathyou Perrault (ML)  175 
Paul Gilmore (3G)  190 
Louie Serrano (LP)  211 
Louie Serrano (LP)  234 
Cheyenne Hudson (LP)  255 
Alta Clark (3Q)  159 
Randy Fischer (R)  196 
 
High Series    
Lindy Hinkelman (LLM)  441 
Gary Kalmbach (44)  467 
Bob Aiken (S)  425 
Mathyou Perrault (ML)  498 
Bryan Gilmore (3G)  554 
Louie Serrano (LP)  627 
Cheyenne Hudson (LP)  614 
Alta Clark (3Q)  435 
Randy Fischer (R)  536 
 
Trapshooting
Cottonwood Gun Club
Week #4 - Nov. 5
Team Week Overall
Riener’s 195 805
CCFCU 190 795
Wnchstr G.C. 200 793
J&E Excav. 193 770
Mad Bombrs 189 762
Q’lity Heatng 187 757
Kuther Air 178 754
Camas Gravel 199 753
Wimer Corp. 188 752
Hbbrd Trkng 179 749
Hmetwn Auto 185 737
DFL 174 722
Gehring D’sel 172 698
Seeds Inc. 172 694
Shtrs w/Htrs 171 658
Brute Steel 124 549
 
25s
Clint Riener, Brian Lorentz, Derek Schaeffer
 
High Overall
Derek Shaeffer  183 
Scott Jungert  177 
Tom Berry  176 
Clint Riener  173 
Michael Brannan  173 
Cody Vrieling  172 
Logan Schumacher  172 
Shane Poxleitner  170 
Bryce Stigum  167 

