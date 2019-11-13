|High School
|Girls Basketball
|2018-19 Final Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Grangeville
|4
|0
|16
|9
|St. Maries
|2
|2
|12
|10
|Orofino
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Grangeville ‘18-’19 CIL results
|Grangeville 64, Orofino 18
|Grangeville 42, St. Maries 28
|Grangeville 49, St. Maries 41
|Grangeville 53, Orofino 38
|Grangeville ‘19-’20 CIL dates
|G’ville at Orofino, Jan. 9
|G’ville vs. St. Maries, Jan. 18
|G’ville at St. Maries, Feb. 1
|G’ville vs. Orofino, Feb. 6
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Lapwai
|11
|1
|21
|5
|Prairie
|11
|1
|19
|5
|Troy
|7
|5
|16
|7
|Genesee
|7
|5
|20
|9
|C’wter Valley
|4
|8
|9
|13
|Potlatch
|2
|10
|5
|19
|Kamiah
|0
|12
|0
|21
|Long Pin Conference
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Salmon River
|11
|1
|21
|5
|Tri-Valley
|11
|1
|19
|5
|Council
|7
|5
|16
|7
|H’shoe Bend
|7
|5
|20
|9
|Cascade
|4
|8
|9
|13
|Garden Valley
|2
|10
|5
|19
|M’dows Valley
|0
|12
|0
|21
|Boys Basketball
|2018-19 Final Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Grangeville
|4
|0
|18
|5
|St. Maries
|2
|2
|19
|8
|Orofino
|0
|4
|8
|15
|Grangeville ‘18-’19 CIL results
|Grangeville 65, St. Maries 60
|Grangeville 72, Orofino 57
|Grangeville 56, St. Maries 42
|Grangeville 68, Orofino 28
|Grangeville ‘19-’20 CIL dates
|G’ville vs. St. Maries, Jan. 18
|G’ville at Orofino, Jan. 30
|G’ville at St. Maries, Feb. 1
|G’ville vs. Orofino, Feb. 11
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Lapwai
|11
|1
|20
|5
|Prairie
|10
|2
|22
|7
|Potlatch
|9
|3
|19
|7
|Genesee
|4
|8
|6
|16
|C’wter Valley
|3
|9
|11
|12
|Troy
|3
|9
|9
|15
|Kamiah
|2
|10
|6
|15
|Long Pin Conference
|Record
|League
|Overall
|H’shoe Bend
|9
|3
|17
|6
|Garden Valley
|8
|4
|21
|6
|Tri-Valley
|8
|4
|14
|10
|Salmon River
|8
|4
|23
|6
|Cascade
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Council
|2
|10
|7
|15
|M’dows Valley
|0
|12
|2
|19
|Bowling
|Record (11/4)
|Week
|Overall
|Misfits
|4
|0
|25
|11
|Spare Chnge
|4
|0
|24
|12
|Jolly Jokers
|0
|4
|17
|19
|All Stars
|0
|4
|6
|30
|High Games
|Nancy Berg (J)
|163
|Sally Rehner (A)
|124
|Terrie Helmich (Sp)
|180
|Brenda McRoberts (M)
|193
|High Series
|Nancy Berg (J)
|431
|Sally Rehner (A)
|361
|Lynn Sonnen (Sp)
|471
|Brenda McRoberts (M)
|502
|Cottonwood Bowlerettes
|Record (11/4)
|Week
|Overall
|Bud’s PwSp
|3
|1
|27
|9
|Cross CnGt
|3
|1
|24
|12
|TS Tk DfPr
|1
|3
|18
|18
|High Games
|Lannette Enneking (C)
|170
|Shirley Bower (T)
|137
|Laura Lockett (B)
|194
|High Series
|Lannette Enneking (C)
|422
|Connie Bruegeman (T)
|366
|Laura Lockett (B)
|548
|Tuesday Night Ladies
|Record (11/5)
|Week
|Overall
|Super 8
|1
|3
|29
|11
|Camas Lanes
|4
|0
|27
|13
|Gort. Motors
|3
|1
|23
|17
|Eagles #539
|1
|3
|20
|20
|ANS
|0
|4
|16
|24
|High Games
|Rebecca Hinkson (A)
|120
|Colleen Paul (S)
|138
|Jamie Russell (E)
|125
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|173
|Theresa Aiken (G)
|182
|High Series
|Marie Hinkson (T)
|319
|Colleen Paul (S)
|390
|Alta Clark (E)
|331
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|489
|Theresa Aiken (G)
|446
|Thursday Merchants
|Record (11/7)
|Week
|Overall
|Bell Equipmt
|3
|1
|30
|10
|Fr Nrth Brkrg
|1
|3
|26
|14
|Cash & Carry
|1
|3
|22
|18
|Camas Lanes
|1
|3
|21½
|18½
|Camas Body
|3
|1
|19
|21
|Id Forest Grp
|3
|1
|14
|26
|Tm Mrk Trkg
|4
|0
|14
|26
|Walco, Inc.
|0
|4
|13½
|26½
|High Games
|Joseph Walter (CB)
|193
|Casey Wilsey (CL)
|212
|Dave Kretschmer (T)
|194
|Shawn Shaw (F)
|174
|John Burkenbine (CC)
|187
|Jay Daniels (IFG)
|203
|Rick Northrup (IFG)
|223
|Louie Serrano (B)
|223
|Dan Fischer (W)
|173
|High Series
|Ken Doughty (CB)
|489
|Mike Wilsey (CL)
|523
|Dave Kretschmer (T)
|438
|Shawn Shaw (F)
|464
|Kolten Key (CC)
|512
|Jay Daniels (IFG)
|573
|Louie Serrano (B)
|607
|Randy Fischer (W)
|470
|Friday Night Mixed
|Record (11/8)
|Week
|Overall
|Randy’s Rllrs
|1
|3
|26
|10
|Slop Shots
|3
|1
|24
|12
|Off The Wall
|1
|3
|21
|15
|Lickety Splits
|3
|1
|19
|17
|Hook ‘Em
|4
|0
|18
|18
|High Games
|Stephan Peters (H)
|171
|Tommiann Day (S)
|169
|Casey Wilsey (L)
|172
|Randy Fischer (R)
|201
|Brenda McRoberts (O)
|179
|High Series
|Stephan Peters (H)
|494
|Lyman Gilmore (S)
|459
|Casey Wilsey (L)
|412
|Doug McRoberts (R)
|526
|Brenda McRoberts (O)
|462
|Sunday Night Mixed
|Record (11/10)
|Week
|Overall
|L’ng 10 Pins
|3
|1
|26
|14
|R.A.D.
|0
|4
|24
|16
|L.L. & M.
|0
|4
|24
|16
|The 3 G’s
|4
|0
|22
|18
|Splits Hppn
|0
|4
|17½
|22½
|3 Quarters
|1
|3
|16½
|23½
|44 MAG
|4
|0
|16
|24
|Mssng Lnk
|4
|0
|14
|26
|High Games
|Lindy Hinkelman (LL)
|192
|Gary Kalmbach (44)
|176
|Theresa Aiken (S)
|158
|Mathyou Perrault (ML)
|175
|Paul Gilmore (3G)
|190
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|211
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|234
|Cheyenne Hudson (LP)
|255
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|159
|Randy Fischer (R)
|196
|High Series
|Lindy Hinkelman (LLM)
|441
|Gary Kalmbach (44)
|467
|Bob Aiken (S)
|425
|Mathyou Perrault (ML)
|498
|Bryan Gilmore (3G)
|554
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|627
|Cheyenne Hudson (LP)
|614
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|435
|Randy Fischer (R)
|536
|Trapshooting
|Cottonwood Gun Club
|Week #4 - Nov. 5
|Team
|Week
|Overall
|Riener’s
|195
|805
|CCFCU
|190
|795
|Wnchstr G.C.
|200
|793
|J&E Excav.
|193
|770
|Mad Bombrs
|189
|762
|Q’lity Heatng
|187
|757
|Kuther Air
|178
|754
|Camas Gravel
|199
|753
|Wimer Corp.
|188
|752
|Hbbrd Trkng
|179
|749
|Hmetwn Auto
|185
|737
|DFL
|174
|722
|Gehring D’sel
|172
|698
|Seeds Inc.
|172
|694
|Shtrs w/Htrs
|171
|658
|Brute Steel
|124
|549
|25s
|Clint Riener, Brian Lorentz, Derek Schaeffer
|High Overall
|Derek Shaeffer
|183
|Scott Jungert
|177
|Tom Berry
|176
|Clint Riener
|173
|Michael Brannan
|173
|Cody Vrieling
|172
|Logan Schumacher
|172
|Shane Poxleitner
|170
|Bryce Stigum
|167
