|High School
|Girls Basketball
|2019-2020 Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record (12/9)
|League
|Overall
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|5
|1
|St. Maries
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Orofino
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Grangeville results
|G’ville 44, McCall 30
|Prairie 43, G’ville 34
|Grangeville schedule
|G’ville at Colton, Dec. 10
|G’ville at Lapwai, Dec. 16
|Grangeville 44, McCall 30
|Dec. 3 at McCall
|Bulldogs
|5
|12
|19
|8
|Vandals
|9
|8
|2
|11
|Grangeville: Camden Barger 3, Hayden Hill 2, Talia Brown 6, Macy Smith 7, Zoe Lutz 4, Makayla Roberts 3, Bailey Vanderwall 7, Colby Canaday 12 — 44
|McCall: Jones 9, Burtenshaw 7, Moyer 5, Wright 4, Richardson 3, Jones 2 — 30
|Prairie 43, Grangeville 34
|Dec. 6 at Cottonwood
|Bulldogs
|6
|6
|6
|16
|Pirates
|6
|13
|10
|14
|Grangeville: Camden Barger 10, Bailey Vanderwall 7, Colby Canaday 5, Zoe Lutz 3, Makayla Roberts 3, Macy Smith 3, Talia Brown 2, Megan Bashaw 1 — 34
|Prairie: India Peery 13, Ciara Chaffee 11, Madison Shears 10, Delanie Lockett 3, Kristin Wemhoff 2, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 — 43
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record (12/9)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Prairie
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Lapwai
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Troy
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Potlatch
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Genesee
|1
|2
|1
|4
|C’wter Valley
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Kamiah
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
|Prairie 57, Genesee 34
|Orofino 43, CV 30
|Troy 34, Kamiah 23
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
|Nezperce at Kamiah, Dec. 10
|Prairie at CV, Dec. 10
|Prairie at SR, Dec. 12
|Lapwai at Kamiah, Dec. 12
|Troy at Prairie, Dec. 14
|Kamiah at Genesee, Dec. 14
|Kamiah at Timberline, Dec. 16
|CV 44, Highland 21
|Dec. 5 at Kooskia
|Huskies
|1
|7
|4
|9
|Rams
|9
|12
|18
|5
|Highland: Acacia Randall 12, Katie Goeckner 3, Emmy Espinosa 2, Emily Dau 2, Hannah Miller 2 — 21
|Clearwater Valley: Kadance Schilling 15, Alicia Reuben 9, Shada Edwards 9, Macy Morrow 4, Ashton Mangun 2, Kaitlyn Mangun 2, Martha Smith 2, Linnea Lundgren 1 — 44
|Potlatch 53, Kamiah 44
|Dec. 7 at Kamiah
|Loggers
|17
|17
|8
|11
|Kubs
|10
|12
|13
|10
|Potlatch: Alyssa Hamburg 11, Taylor Carpenter 9, Jordan Reynolds 8, Kennedy Thompson 8, Emma Chambers 7, Adriana Arciga 5, Kyndal Cessnun 3, Charlee Beckner 2 — 53
|Kamiah: Destiny Knight 12, Mya Barger 10, Logan Landmark 4, Jazzy Oatman 4, Irene Popp 4, Maria Vasquez 4, Claire McNall 3, Haleigh Wyatt 2, Zayda Loewen 2 — 45
|Whitepine League (D2)
|Record (12/9)
|League
|Overall
|
|Kendrick
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Deary
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Nezperce
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Highland
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Logos
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Timberline
|0
|3
|0
|3
|SJB
|0
|4
|0
|4
|St. John Bosco results
|Kendrick 52, SJB 32
|St. John Bosco schedule
|Highland at SJB, Dec. 12
|Kendrick 52, SJB 32
|Dec. 3 at Kendrick
|Patriots
|7
|10
|8
|7
|Tigers
|13
|14
|18
|7
|St. John Bosco: Jade Prigge 17, Erin Chmelik 8, Jessie Sonnen 7, Lexi Currier 2 — 34
|Kendrick: Mya Brown 22, Lauren Morgan 10, Jaiden Anderson 5, Mina Sandino 5, Erin Morgan 4, Megan Brocke 3, Drew Stacy 2, Rose Stewart 1 — 52
|Long Pin Conference
|Record (12/9)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Tri-Valley
|1
|0
|6
|1
|Cascade
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Garden Valley
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Salmon River
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Council
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Salmon River results
|SR 44, Orofino 39
|Tri-Valley 36, SR 22
|Salmon River schedule
|Prairie at SR, Dec. 12
|SR at Council, Dec. 17
|Salmon River 44, Orofino 39
|Dec. 5 at Orofino
|Savages
|13
|12
|8
|11
|Maniacs
|8
|15
|9
|7
|Salmon River: Lotus Harper 18, Alethea Chapman 9, Sofie Branstetter 7, Emily Diaz 6, Jordyn Pottenger 4 — 44
|Orofino: Peyton Merry 11, Grace Beardin 10, Kaylynn Johnson 7, Sydnie Zywina 7, Shayla Shuman 4 — 39
|Boys Basketball
|2019-2020 Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record (12/9)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Maries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orofino
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grangeville results
|Lapwai 74, G’ville 63
|G’ville 61, Prairie 51
|Grangeville schedule
|Lewiston JV at G’ville, Dec. 10
|G’ville at Cascade, Dec. 12
|McCall at G’ville, Dec. 14
|Lapwai 74, Grangeville 63
|Dec. 3 at Lapwai
|Bulldogs
|20
|17
|8
|18
|Wildcats
|19
|17
|24
|14
|Grangeville: Dane Lindsey 15, Kyle Frei 14, Aiden Anderson 10, Caleb Frei 10, Tori Ebert 7, Tescher Harris 3, Blake Schoo 2, Miles Lefebvre 2 — 63
|Lapwai: Titus Yearout 26, Kross Taylor 24, Lydell Mitchell 14, AJ Ellenwood 6, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3, Simon Henry 1 — 74
|Grangeville 61, Prairie 51
|Dec. 6 at Cottonwood
|Bulldogs
|13
|17
|11
|20
|Pirates
|10
|14
|10
|17
|Grangeville: Kyle Frei 16, Tori Ebert 10, Tescher Harris 9, Aiden Anderson 6, Dane Lindsey 6, Blake Schoo 6, Miles Lefebvre 5, Caleb Frei 3 — 61
|Prairie: Damian Forsmann 23, Owen Anderson 12, Brody Hasselstrom 11, Zach Rambo 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 2, Derik Shears 1 — 51
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record (12/9)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Troy
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Potlatch
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Lapwai
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Genesee
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Prairie
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C’wter Valley
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kamiah
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
|Troy 50, Kamiah 39
|CV 70, Highland 40
|G’ville 61, Prairie 51
|Troy 64, CV 58
|St. Maries 80, Prairie 57
|Potlatch 62, Kamiah 25
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
|CV at Prairie, Dec. 10
|Kamiah at Lapwai, Dec. 10
|Orofino at CV, Dec. 12
|Prairie at SR, Dec. 12
|Kamiah at Kendrick, Dec. 12
|Troy at Prairie, Dec. 14
|Kamiah at Genesee, Dec. 14
|Kamiah at TImberline, Dec. 16
|Kamiah at Prairie, Dec. 17
|CV at Lapwai, Dec. 17
|* Upriver Rampage, Dec. 19
|CV 70, Highland 40
|Dec. 5 at Kooskia
|Huskies
|6
|11
|17
|6
|Rams
|15
|24
|20
|11
|Highland: Logan Sheppard 16, Dalton Davis 9, Conor Morris 6, Lane Wassmuth 5, David Boswell 2, Kobe Droegmiller 2 — 40
|Clearwater Valley: Laban Francis 22, Connor Jackson 21, Tyler Pressley 15, Tate Pfefferkorn 6, Joshua Francis 3, Laton Schlieper 2, Nakiyah Anderson 1 — 70
|Long Pin Conference
|Record (12/9)
|League
|
|Overall
|
|Cascade
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Council
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Garden Valley
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Salmon River
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M’dows Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tri-Valley
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H’shoe Bend
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Salmon River results
|Orofino 44, SR 42
|SR 51, Castleford 40
|Salmon River schedule
|Prairie at SR, Dec. 12
|SR at Mountain View, Dec. 14
|SR at Council, Dec. 17
|SR 51, Castleford 40
|Dec. 7 at Riggins
|Wolves
|13
|12
|4
|11
|Savages
|13
|15
|15
|8
|Castleford: Taylor 11, Fisher 10, Nunes 9, Rolland 6, Aguirre 4 — 40
|Salmon River: Isaac Hofflander 18, Justin Whitten 12, Ethan Shepherd 9, Jonathon Swift 6, Jimmy Tucker 6 — 51
|Bowling
|
|Monday Morning Ladies
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/2)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Misfits
|0
|4
|31
|17
|Spare Chnge
|2
|2
|30
|18
|Jolly Jokers
|4
|0
|26
|22
|All Stars
|2
|2
|9
|39
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Julie Bentley (M)
|
|
|181
|
|Deanna Mortenson (J)
|
|
|178
|
|Lynn Sonnen (S)
|
|
|161
|
|Sheri Huston (A)
|
|
|136
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Julie Bentley (M)
|
|
|472
|
|Nancy Berg (J)
|
|
|464
|
|Lynn Sonnen (S)
|
|
|416
|
|Sheri Huston (A)
|
|
|393
|
|Cottonwood Bowlerettes
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/2)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Bud’s PwSp
|4
|0
|46
|10
|Cross CnGt
|3
|1
|36
|20
|TS Tk DfPr
|1
|3
|25½
|30½
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Lynette Miller (C)
|
|
|180
|
|Laura Lockett (B)
|
|
|168
|
|Jennifer Schmidt (T)
|
|
|167
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Lynette Miller (C)
|
|
|476
|
|Laura Lockett (B)
|
|
|438
|
|Shirley Bower (T)
|
|
|379
|
|Tuesday Night Ladies
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/3)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Camas Lanes
|3
|1
|41
|15
|Super 8
|3
|1
|38
|18
|Gort. Motors
|1
|3
|32
|24
|Eagles #539
|1
|3
|30
|26
|ANS
|4
|0
|21
|35
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Linda Sonnen (S)
|
|
|190
|
|Alta Clark (E)
|
|
|155
|
|Amanda Kalmbach (G)
|
|
|155
|
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|
|
|153
|
|Rebecca Hinkson (A)
|
|
|152
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Linda Sonnen (S)
|
|
|515
|
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|
|
|442
|
|Alta Clark (E)
|
|
|425
|
|Rebecca Hinkson (A)
|
|
|390
|
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|
|
|381
|
|Thursday Merchants
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/5)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Bell Equipmt
|3
|1
|39
|13
|Fr Nrth Brkrg
|1
|3
|27
|25
|Camas Body
|3
|1
|27
|25
|Camas Lanes
|3
|1
|26½
|25½
|Cash & Carry
|0
|4
|26
|26
|Tm Mrk Trkg
|4
|0
|22
|30
|Walco, Inc.
|3
|1
|20½
|31½
|Id Forest Grp
|1
|3
|20
|32
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Mike Sonnen (BE)
|
|
|231
|
|Tanner Maynard (IFG)
|
|
|226
|
|Randy Fischer (W)
|
|
|224
|
|Joe Jones (CB)
|
|
|218
|
|Chad Biebow (BE)
|
|
|214
|
|Louie Serrano (BE)
|
|
|210
|
|Casey Wilsey (CL)
|
|
|206
|
|Mike Wilsey (CL)
|
|
|201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Mike Sonnen (B)
|
|
|615
|
|Tanner Maynard (IFG)
|
|
|507
|
|Randy Fischer (W)
|
|
|533
|
|Mike Wilsey (CL)
|
|
|563
|
|Joe Jones (CB)
|
|
|478
|
|David Waddington (CC)
|
|
|444
|
|Stephan Peters (FN)
|
|
|509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Friday Night Mixed
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/6)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|Randy’s Rllrs
|4
|0
|35
|13
|Slop Shots
|4
|0
|30
|18
|Hook ‘Em
|3
|1
|28
|20
|Off The Wall
|0
|4
|25
|23
|Lickety Splits
|1
|3
|25
|23
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Randy Fischer (R)
|
|
|200
|
|Wade Peterson (L)
|
|
|179
|
|Stephan Peters (H)
|
|
|169
|
|Dave Kretschner (O)
|
|
|168
|
|Joe Bowman (S)
|
|
|163
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Randy Fischer (R)
|
|
|547
|
|Wade Peterson (L)
|
|
|462
|
|Dave Kretschmer(O)
|
|
|462
|
|Stephan Peters (H)
|
|
|449
|
|Joe Bowman (S)
|
|
|441
|
|Sunday Night Mixed
|
|
|
|
|Record (12/8)
|Week
|
|Overall
|
|L.L. & M.
|3
|1
|35
|21
|R.A.D.
|0
|4
|34
|22
|L’ng 10 Pins
|0
|4
|31
|25
|The 3 G’s
|1
|3
|29
|27
|Splits Hppn
|4
|0
|26½
|29½
|44 MAG
|3
|1
|26
|30
|3 Quarters
|1
|3
|22½
|33½
|Mssng Lnk
|0
|4
|20
|36
|High Games
|
|
|
|
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|
|
|224
|
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|
|
|223
|
|Randy Fischer (R)
|
|
|214
|
|Paul Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|210
|
|Bryan Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|202
|
|Terry Kalmbach (44)
|
|
|172
|
|Cody Aiken (3Q)
|
|
|164
|
|Bob Aiken (S)
|
|
|155
|
|Mathyou Perrault (M)
|
|
|153
|
|High Series
|
|
|
|
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|
|
|634
|
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|
|
|594
|
|Paul Gilmore (3G)
|
|
|534
|
|Bob Aiken (S)
|
|
|451
|
|Randy Fischer (R)
|
|
|525
|
|Cody Aiken (3Q)
|
|
|413
|
|Mathyou Perrault (M)
|
|
|389
|
|Gary Kalmbach (44)
|
|
|462
|
