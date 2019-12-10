High School
Girls Basketball
2019-2020 Standings
 
Central Idaho League    
Record (12/9)League Overall 
Grangeville0051
St. Maries0035
Orofino0014
     
Grangeville results    
G’ville 44, McCall 30    
Prairie 43, G’ville 34    
     
Grangeville schedule    
G’ville at Colton, Dec. 10    
G’ville at Lapwai, Dec. 16    
     
Grangeville 44, McCall 30    
Dec. 3 at McCall    
Bulldogs512198
Vandals98211
     
Grangeville: Camden Barger 3, Hayden Hill 2, Talia Brown 6, Macy Smith 7, Zoe Lutz 4, Makayla Roberts 3, Bailey Vanderwall 7, Colby Canaday 12 — 44    
     
McCall: Jones 9, Burtenshaw 7, Moyer 5, Wright 4, Richardson 3, Jones 2 — 30    
     
Prairie 43, Grangeville 34    
Dec. 6 at Cottonwood    
Bulldogs66616
Pirates6131014
     
Grangeville: Camden Barger 10, Bailey Vanderwall 7, Colby Canaday 5, Zoe Lutz 3, Makayla Roberts 3, Macy Smith 3, Talia Brown 2, Megan Bashaw 1 — 34    
     
Prairie: India Peery 13, Ciara Chaffee 11, Madison Shears 10, Delanie Lockett 3, Kristin Wemhoff 2, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 — 43    
     
Whitepine League (D1)    
Record (12/9)League Overall 
Prairie2041
Lapwai2030
Troy2123
Potlatch1023
Genesee1214
C’wter Valley0214
Kamiah0304
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah results    
Prairie 57, Genesee 34    
Orofino 43, CV 30    
Troy 34, Kamiah 23    
Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule    
Nezperce at Kamiah, Dec. 10    
Prairie at CV, Dec. 10    
Prairie at SR, Dec. 12    
Lapwai at Kamiah, Dec. 12    
Troy at Prairie, Dec. 14    
Kamiah at Genesee, Dec. 14    
Kamiah at Timberline, Dec. 16    
     
CV 44, Highland 21    
Dec. 5 at Kooskia    
Huskies1749
Rams912185
     
Highland: Acacia Randall 12, Katie Goeckner 3, Emmy Espinosa 2, Emily Dau 2, Hannah Miller 2 — 21    
     
Clearwater Valley: Kadance Schilling 15, Alicia Reuben 9, Shada Edwards 9, Macy Morrow 4, Ashton Mangun 2, Kaitlyn Mangun 2, Martha Smith 2, Linnea Lundgren 1 — 44    
Potlatch 53, Kamiah 44    
Dec. 7 at Kamiah    
Loggers1717811
Kubs10121310
     
Potlatch: Alyssa Hamburg 11, Taylor Carpenter 9, Jordan Reynolds 8, Kennedy Thompson 8, Emma Chambers 7, Adriana Arciga 5, Kyndal Cessnun 3, Charlee Beckner 2 — 53    
     
Kamiah: Destiny Knight 12, Mya Barger 10, Logan Landmark 4, Jazzy Oatman 4, Irene Popp 4, Maria Vasquez 4, Claire McNall 3, Haleigh Wyatt 2, Zayda Loewen 2 — 45    
     
Whitepine League (D2)    
Record (12/9)LeagueOverall 
Kendrick2031
Deary2031
Nezperce2132
Highland1123
Logos2132
Timberline0303
SJB0404
     
St. John Bosco results    
Kendrick 52, SJB 32    
     
St. John Bosco schedule    
Highland at SJB, Dec. 12    
     
Kendrick 52, SJB 32    
Dec. 3 at Kendrick    
Patriots71087
Tigers1314187
     
St. John Bosco: Jade Prigge 17, Erin Chmelik 8, Jessie Sonnen 7, Lexi Currier 2 — 34    
     
Kendrick: Mya Brown 22, Lauren Morgan 10, Jaiden Anderson 5, Mina Sandino 5, Erin Morgan 4, Megan Brocke 3, Drew Stacy 2, Rose Stewart 1 — 52    
     
Long Pin Conference    
Record (12/9)League Overall 
Tri-Valley1061
Cascade1023
Garden Valley0030
Salmon River0141
Council0132
     
Salmon River results    
SR 44, Orofino 39    
Tri-Valley 36, SR 22    
     
Salmon River schedule    
Prairie at SR, Dec. 12    
SR at Council, Dec. 17    
     
Salmon River 44, Orofino 39    
Dec. 5 at Orofino    
Savages1312811
Maniacs81597
     
Salmon River: Lotus Harper 18, Alethea Chapman 9, Sofie Branstetter 7, Emily Diaz 6, Jordyn Pottenger 4 — 44    
     
Orofino: Peyton Merry 11, Grace Beardin 10, Kaylynn Johnson 7, Sydnie Zywina 7, Shayla Shuman 4 — 39    
     
Boys Basketball    
2019-2020 Standings    
Central Idaho League    
Record (12/9)League Overall 
Grangeville0011
St. Maries0000
Orofino0010
     
Grangeville results    
Lapwai 74, G’ville 63    
G’ville 61, Prairie 51    
     
Grangeville schedule    
Lewiston JV at G’ville, Dec. 10    
G’ville at Cascade, Dec. 12    
McCall at G’ville, Dec. 14    
     
Lapwai 74, Grangeville 63    
Dec. 3 at Lapwai    
Bulldogs2017818
Wildcats19172414
     
Grangeville: Dane Lindsey 15, Kyle Frei 14, Aiden Anderson 10, Caleb Frei 10, Tori Ebert 7, Tescher Harris 3, Blake Schoo 2, Miles Lefebvre 2 — 63    
     
Lapwai: Titus Yearout 26, Kross Taylor 24, Lydell Mitchell 14, AJ Ellenwood 6, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3, Simon Henry 1 — 74    
     
Grangeville 61, Prairie 51    
Dec. 6 at Cottonwood    
Bulldogs13171120
Pirates10141017
     
Grangeville: Kyle Frei 16, Tori Ebert 10, Tescher Harris 9, Aiden Anderson 6, Dane Lindsey 6, Blake Schoo 6, Miles Lefebvre 5, Caleb Frei 3 — 61    
     
Prairie: Damian Forsmann 23, Owen Anderson 12, Brody Hasselstrom 11, Zach Rambo 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 2, Derik Shears 1 — 51    
     
Whitepine League (D1)    
Record (12/9)League Overall 
Troy2030
Potlatch1020
Lapwai0020
Genesee0012
Prairie0002
C’wter Valley0111
Kamiah0202
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah results    
Troy 50, Kamiah 39    
CV 70, Highland 40    
G’ville 61, Prairie 51    
Troy 64, CV 58    
St. Maries 80, Prairie 57    
Potlatch 62, Kamiah 25    
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule    
CV at Prairie, Dec. 10    
Kamiah at Lapwai, Dec. 10    
Orofino at CV, Dec. 12    
Prairie at SR, Dec. 12    
Kamiah at Kendrick, Dec. 12    
Troy at Prairie, Dec. 14    
Kamiah at Genesee, Dec. 14    
Kamiah at TImberline, Dec. 16    
Kamiah at Prairie, Dec. 17    
CV at Lapwai, Dec. 17    
* Upriver Rampage, Dec. 19    
     
CV 70, Highland 40    
Dec. 5 at Kooskia    
Huskies611176
Rams15242011
     
Highland: Logan Sheppard 16, Dalton Davis 9, Conor Morris 6, Lane Wassmuth 5, David Boswell 2, Kobe Droegmiller 2 — 40    
     
Clearwater Valley: Laban Francis 22, Connor Jackson 21, Tyler Pressley 15, Tate Pfefferkorn 6, Joshua Francis 3, Laton Schlieper 2, Nakiyah Anderson 1 — 70    
     
Long Pin Conference
Record (12/9)League Overall 
Cascade0030
Council0031
Garden Valley0021
Salmon River0011
M’dows Valley0000
Tri-Valley0001
H’shoe Bend0004
     
Salmon River results    
Orofino 44, SR 42    
SR 51, Castleford 40    
     
Salmon River schedule    
Prairie at SR, Dec. 12    
SR at Mountain View, Dec. 14    
SR at Council, Dec. 17    
     
SR 51, Castleford 40    
Dec. 7 at Riggins    
Wolves1312411
Savages1315158
     
Castleford: Taylor 11, Fisher 10, Nunes 9, Rolland 6, Aguirre 4 — 40    
     
Salmon River: Isaac Hofflander 18, Justin Whitten 12, Ethan Shepherd 9, Jonathon Swift 6, Jimmy Tucker 6 — 51    
     
Bowling
     
Monday Morning Ladies    
Record (12/2)Week Overall 
Misfits043117
Spare Chnge223018
Jolly Jokers402622
All Stars22939
     
High Games    
Julie Bentley (M)  181 
Deanna Mortenson (J)  178 
Lynn Sonnen (S)  161 
Sheri Huston (A)  136 
     
High Series    
Julie Bentley (M)  472 
Nancy Berg (J)  464 
Lynn Sonnen (S)  416 
Sheri Huston (A)  393 
     
Cottonwood Bowlerettes    
Record (12/2)Week Overall 
Bud’s PwSp404610
Cross CnGt313620
TS Tk DfPr1325½30½
     
High Games    
Lynette Miller (C)  180 
Laura Lockett (B)  168 
Jennifer Schmidt (T)  167 
     
High Series    
Lynette Miller (C)  476 
Laura Lockett (B)  438 
Shirley Bower (T)  379 
     
Tuesday Night Ladies    
Record (12/3)Week Overall 
Camas Lanes314115
Super 8313818
Gort. Motors133224
Eagles #539133026
ANS402135
     
High Games    
Linda Sonnen (S)  190 
Alta Clark (E)  155 
Amanda Kalmbach (G)  155 
Brenda McRoberts (C)  153 
Rebecca Hinkson (A)  152 
     
High Series    
Linda Sonnen (S)  515 
Brenda McRoberts (C)  442 
Alta Clark (E)  425 
Rebecca Hinkson (A)  390 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  381 
     
Thursday Merchants    
Record (12/5)Week Overall 
Bell Equipmt313913
Fr Nrth Brkrg132725
Camas Body312725
Camas Lanes3126½25½
Cash & Carry042626
Tm Mrk Trkg402230
Walco, Inc.3120½31½
Id Forest Grp132032
High Games    
Mike Sonnen (BE)  231 
Tanner Maynard (IFG)  226 
Randy Fischer (W)  224 
Joe Jones (CB)  218 
Chad Biebow (BE)  214 
Louie Serrano (BE)  210 
Casey Wilsey (CL)  206 
Mike Wilsey (CL)  201 
     
High Series    
Mike Sonnen (B)  615 
Tanner Maynard (IFG)  507 
Randy Fischer (W)  533 
Mike Wilsey (CL)  563 
Joe Jones (CB)  478 
David Waddington (CC)  444 
Stephan Peters (FN)  509 
     
Friday Night Mixed    
Record (12/6)Week Overall 
Randy’s Rllrs403513
Slop Shots403018
Hook ‘Em312820
Off The Wall042523
Lickety Splits132523
     
High Games    
Randy Fischer (R)  200 
Wade Peterson (L)  179 
Stephan Peters (H)  169 
Dave Kretschner (O)  168 
Joe Bowman (S)  163 
     
High Series    
Randy Fischer (R)  547 
Wade Peterson (L)  462 
Dave Kretschmer(O)  462 
Stephan Peters (H)  449 
Joe Bowman (S)  441 
     
Sunday Night Mixed    
Record (12/8)Week Overall 
L.L. & M.313521
R.A.D.043422
L’ng 10 Pins043125
The 3 G’s132927
Splits Hppn4026½29½
44 MAG312630
3 Quarters1322½33½
Mssng Lnk042036
     
High Games    
Louie Serrano (LP)  224 
Mike Sonnen (LL)  223 
Randy Fischer (R)  214 
Paul Gilmore (3G)  210 
Bryan Gilmore (3G)  202 
Terry Kalmbach (44)  172 
Cody Aiken (3Q)  164 
Bob Aiken (S)  155 
Mathyou Perrault (M)  153 
     
High Series    
Mike Sonnen (LL)  634 
Louie Serrano (LP)  594 
Paul Gilmore (3G)  534 
Bob Aiken (S)  451 
Randy Fischer (R)  525 
Cody Aiken (3Q)  413 
Mathyou Perrault (M)  389 
Gary Kalmbach (44)  462 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.