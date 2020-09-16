Golf
Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League
Tuesday Twilight (Sept. 8)
First flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Cindy Hall.
Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen.
Thursday Morning (Sept. 10)
First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall. Net: Lynda Williams.
Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen.
