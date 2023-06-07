Golf
Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League (May 30)
First flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Becky Higgins.
Men’s League (Week 2, May 31)
First flight: Gross: Matt Dame 38. Net: Steve Higgins 36.
Second flight: Gross: Steve Clark 39. Net: Skip Hall 35.
Third flight: Gross: Jerry Brehmer 43. Net: Mac Lefebvre 35.
Fourth flight: Gross: Eric Smith 50. Net: Earl Musick 37.
Long drive: Shane Wood, Rodney Peck. Long putt: Eric Kantner 34-10, Terry Wood 20-3. KP: Cody Edwards 2-11, Jerry Brehmer 17-2.
Bicycling
Just For The Hill Of It (June 3)
Finishers: 1, Matt Morra 53:39:67; 2, William McPherson 57:43:68; 3, Jared Hopkins 1:01:01:10; 4, Robert Wegner 1:02:51:52; 5, Joe Thornton 1:05:15:44; 6, Scott Whitely 1:08:17:90; 7, Charlie Koenig 1:10:13:98; 8, John Coy 1:19:46:45; 9, Kaleb Bass 1:20:56:82; 10, Heidi Lindsley 1:21:10:42.
11, Elizabeth Orgish 1:21:41:27; 12, Dave Wimer 1:23:01:97; 13, Emily Kaschmitter 1:24:13:85; 14, Bobby Carpenter 1:25:20:67; 15, Dave O’Brien 1:28:10:52; 16, Sam Lyman 1:28:31:23; 17, Kelby Wilson 1:29:13:76; 18, Chase Dinning 1:31:16:73; 19, Emily Schacher 1:31:30:15; 20, John Bennett 1:32:23:45.
21, Melissa Lane 1:32:52:03; 22, Jamie and Paula Sutherlin 1:35:36:13 (tandem bike); 23, William Dixon 1:37:06:31; 24, Nikkoal Kantner 1:44:17:77; 25, John Widenoja 1:47:44:67; 26, Dan Goehring 1:48:00:17; 27, Debbie Whitely 1:49:26:95; 28, Carmen Eckerson 1:54:33:63; 29, Kelvin Brownsberger 1:57:33:33; 30, Joe Cladouhos 2:28:08:48.
E-bikes: Nancy Graham 1:39:34:50; Susan Lahti 1:39:37:62.
Trapshooting
Grangeville Gun Club (Week 4, May 30)
Teams: Quality Heating 877; Intermountain Machine 875; J & E Machine 866; Thee Old Farts 854; Motley Crew 832; Wad Squad 825; Regulators 825; Shoot Happens 809; Idaho County Vet’s Center 807; Rae Bros 798; North Star Auto Detailing 786; Misfits 784; Grangeville Youth Team 737; Hometown Auto 673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.