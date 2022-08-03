First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37; Greg Stone 37. Net: Reece Wimer 33.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 37. Net: Dave Wimer 34; Steve Clark 34.
Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 45. Net: Rick Northrup 37.
Fourth flight: Gross: Joe Wellard 52. Net: Lucky Gallego 38; Tyler Bransford 38.
Long drive: Jeremy Pettinger.
Long putt: Jeff Blackmer 9-1; Tyler Bransford 3-9.
KP: Kelcey Edwards 10-10; Tyler Bransford 22-10.
Tuesday Twilight (July 26)
First flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Second flight: Gross: Jennie Stewart.
Thursday Morning (July 28)
First gross: Jody Gordon. First net: Lynn Sonnen. Second net: Loretta Harper.
