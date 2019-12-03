|High School
|Girls Basketball
|2019-2020 Standings
|Central Idaho League
|Record (11/27)
|League
|Overall
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|4
|0
|St. Maries
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Orofino
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Grangeville results
|Grangeville schedule
|G’ville at McCall, Dec. 3
|G’ville at Prairie, Dec. 6
|G’ville at Colton, Dec. 10
|Nov. 26 at Grangeville
|Pirates
|6
|10
|13
|16
|Bulldogs
|19
|10
|8
|10
|Prairie: Madison Shears 22, Ellea Uhlenkott 10, Ciara Chaffee 6, Kristin Wemhoff 4, India Peery 3
|— 45
|Grangeville: Bailey Vanderwall 19, Camden Barger 10, Talia Brown 6, Zoe Lutz 4, Colby Canaday 3, Makayla Roberts 3, Hayden Hill 2
|— 47
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record (11/27)
|League
|Overall
|Lapwai
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Prairie
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Potlatch
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C’wter Valley
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Genesee
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kamiah
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
|Troy at CV, Dec. 7
|Potlatch at Kamiah, Dec. 7
|Nezperce at Kamiah, Dec. 10
|Prairie at CV, Dec. 10
|Whitepine League (D2)
|Record (11/27)
|League
|Overall
|Nezperce
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Deary
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Highland
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Logos
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Kendrick
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Timberline
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SJB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|St. John Bosco results
|Deary 39, SJB 36
|St. John Bosco schedule
|SJB at Kendrick, Dec. 3
|Deary 39, St. John Bosco 36
|Nov. 26 at Deary
|Patriots
|10
|5
|11
|10
|Mustangs
|4
|8
|10
|17
|St. John Bosco: Jade Prigge 10, Lexi Currier 9, Dani Sonnen 5, Erin Chmelik 4, Makayla Rose 4, Jessie Sonnen 4 — 36
|Deary: Matteya Proctor 14, Emiley Proctor 12, Graci Heath 8, Tona Anderson 5 — 39
|Long Pin Conference
|Record (11/27)
|League
|Overall
|Cascade
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Salmon River
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Tri-Valley
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Garden Valley
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Council
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Salmon River results
|Salmon River 44, Orofino 30
|Salmon River schedule
|SR at Orofino, Dec. 5
|Tri-Valley at SR, Dec. 7
|Nov. 26 at Riggins
|Savages
|7
|8
|11
|18
|Maniacs
|8
|7
|3
|12
|Salmon River: Jordyn Pottenger 16, Emily Diaz 13, Lotus Harper 9, Alethea Chapman 4, Sofie Branstetter 2 — 44
|Orofino: Grace Beardin 14, Shayla Shuman 8, Peyton Merry 4, Riley Schwartz 4, Kaylynn Johnson 4
|Boys Basketball
|Central Idaho League
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Grangeville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Maries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orofino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grangeville results
|Season opens Dec. 3
|Grangeville schedule
|G’ville at Lapwai, Dec. 3
|G’ville at Prairie, Dec. 6
|Lewiston JV at G’ville, Dec. 10
|Whitepine League (D1)
|Record
|League
|Overall
|Lapwai
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Potlatch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Genesee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C’wter Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamiah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah results
|Seasons open Dec. 3
|Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule
|Kamiah at Troy, Dec. 3
|Highland at CV, Dec. 5
|G’ville at Prairie, Dec. 6
|Troy at CV, Dec. 7
|Prairie at St. Maries, Dec. 7
|Potlatch at Kamiah, Dec. 7
|Prairie at CV, Dec. 10
|Nezperce at Kamiah, Dec. 10
|* Upriver Rampage, Dec. 19
|Long Pin Conference
|Record
|League
|Overall
|H’shoe Bend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garden Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tri-Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salmon River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cascade
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Council
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M’dows Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salmon River results
|Season opens Dec. 5
|Salmon River schedule
|SR at Orofino, Dec. 5
|Tri-Valley at SR, Dec. 7
|Bowling
|
|Monday Morning Ladies
|Record (11/25)
|Week
|Overall
|Misfits
|4
|0
|31
|13
|Spare Chnge
|2
|2
|28
|16
|Jolly Jokers
|2
|2
|22
|22
|All Stars
|0
|4
|7
|37
|High Games
|Barb Remacle (M)
|225
|Val Stone (J)
|158
|Susan Brown (A)
|150
|Lynn Sonnen (S)
|147
|High Series
|Barb Remacle (M)
|528
|Val Stone (J)
|446
|Lynn Sonnen (S)
|403
|Susan Brown (A)
|368
|Cottonwood Bowlerettes
|Record (11/25)
|Overall
|Bud’s PwSp
|4
|0
|42
|10
|Cross CnGt
|4
|0
|34
|18
|TS Tk DfPr
|0
|4
|24½
|27½
|High Games
|Yvette Wilde (C)
|221
|Mandi Riener (B)
|211
|Shirley Bower (T)
|122
|High Series
|Yvette Wilde (C)
|547
|Laura Lockett (B)
|478
|Shirley Bower (T)
|348
|Tuesday Night Ladies
|Record (11/26)
|Week
|Overall
|Camas Lanes
|4
|0
|38
|14
|Super 8
|1
|3
|35
|17
|Gort. Motors
|3
|1
|31
|21
|Eagles #539
|3
|1
|29
|23
|ANS
|0
|4
|17
|35
|High Games
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|197
|Linda Sonnen (S)
|171
|Alta Clark (E)
|165
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|145
|Marie Hinkson (A)
|137
|High Series
|Brenda McRoberts (C)
|518
|Linda Sonnen (S)
|505
|Alta Clark (E)
|445
|Meloni Gortsema (G)
|410
|Marie Hinkson (A)
|328
|Thursday Merchants
|Record (11/28)
|Week
|Overall
|Bell Equipmt
|3
|1
|36
|12
|Fr Nrth Brkrg
|0
|4
|26
|22
|Cash & Carry
|1
|3
|26
|22
|Camas Body
|3
|1
|26
|22
|Camas Lanes
|1
|3
|23½
|24½
|Id Forest Grp
|4
|0
|19
|29
|Tm Mrk Trkg
|1
|3
|18
|30
|Walco, Inc.
|3
|1
|17½
|30½
|* Off for Thanksgiving
|Friday Night Mixed
|Record (11/29)
|Week
|
|Randy’s Rllrs
|1
|3
|31
|13
|Slop Shots
|1
|3
|29
|15
|Hook ‘Em
|3
|1
|25
|19
|Off The Wall
|3
|1
|24
|20
|Lickety Splits
|3
|1
|22
|22
|Sunday Night Mixed
|Record (12/1)
|Week
|
|L.L. & M.
|1
|3
|32
|20
|L’ng 10 Pins
|4
|0
|31
|21
|R.A.D.
|0
|4
|30
|22
|The 3 G’s
|0
|4
|28
|24
|44 MAG
|4
|0
|23
|29
|Splits Hppn
|3
|1
|22½
|29½
|3 Quarters
|3
|1
|21½
|30½
|Mssng Lnk
|1
|3
|20
|32
|High Games
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|258
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|246
|Cheyenne Hudson (LP)
|214
|Bob Aiken (S)
|210
|Gary Kalmbach (44)
|185
|Paul Gilmore (3G)
|182
|Randy Fischer (R)
|175
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|158
|Mathyou Perrault (M)
|161
|High Series
|Louie Serrano (LP)
|739
|Mike Sonnen (LL)
|579
|Bob Aiken (S)
|568
|Paul Gilmore (3G)
|506
|Gary Kalmbach (44)
|505
|Randy Fischer (R)
|488
|Mathyou Perrault (M)
|452
|Alta Clark (3Q)
|158
