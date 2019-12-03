High School
Girls Basketball
2019-2020 Standings
 
Central Idaho League    
Record (11/27)League Overall 
Grangeville0040
St. Maries0014
Orofino0003
     
Grangeville results    
Grangeville 47, Prairie 45    
     
Grangeville schedule    
G’ville at McCall, Dec. 3    
G’ville at Prairie, Dec. 6    
G’ville at Colton, Dec. 10    
     
Grangeville 47, Prairie 45    
Nov. 26 at Grangeville    
Pirates6101316
Bulldogs1910810
     
Prairie: Madison Shears 22, Ellea Uhlenkott 10, Ciara Chaffee 6, Kristin Wemhoff 4, India Peery 3    
— 45    
     
Grangeville: Bailey Vanderwall 19, Camden Barger 10, Talia Brown 6, Zoe Lutz 4, Colby Canaday 3, Makayla Roberts 3, Hayden Hill 2    
— 47    
     
Whitepine League (D1)    
Record (11/27)League Overall 
Lapwai2020
Prairie1031
Potlatch0012
Troy0002
C’wter Valley0102
Genesee0112
Kamiah0102
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah results    
Grangeville 47, Prairie 45    
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule    
Troy at CV, Dec. 7    
Potlatch at Kamiah, Dec. 7    
Nezperce at Kamiah, Dec. 10    
Prairie at CV, Dec. 10    
     
Whitepine League (D2)    
Record (11/27)League Overall 
Nezperce1021
Deary1021
Highland1011
Logos1021
Kendrick0011
Timberline0101
SJB0303
     
St. John Bosco results    
Deary 39, SJB 36    
     
St. John Bosco schedule    
SJB at Kendrick, Dec. 3    
     
Deary 39, St. John Bosco 36    
Nov. 26 at Deary    
Patriots1051110
Mustangs481017
     
St. John Bosco: Jade Prigge 10, Lexi Currier 9, Dani Sonnen 5, Erin Chmelik 4, Makayla Rose 4, Jessie Sonnen 4 — 36    
     
Deary: Matteya Proctor 14, Emiley Proctor 12, Graci Heath 8, Tona Anderson 5 — 39    
     
Long Pin Conference    
Record (11/27)League Overall 
Cascade1021
Salmon River0030
Tri-Valley0032
Garden Valley0010
Council0102
     
Salmon River results    
Salmon River 44, Orofino 30    
     
Salmon River schedule    
SR at Orofino, Dec. 5    
Tri-Valley at SR, Dec. 7    
     
Salmon River 44, Orofino 30    
Nov. 26 at Riggins    
Savages781118
Maniacs87312
     
Salmon River: Jordyn Pottenger 16, Emily Diaz 13, Lotus Harper 9, Alethea Chapman 4, Sofie Branstetter 2 — 44    
     
Orofino: Grace Beardin 14, Shayla Shuman 8, Peyton Merry 4, Riley Schwartz 4, Kaylynn Johnson 4    
     
Boys Basketball    
2019-2020 Standings    
Central Idaho League    
RecordLeague Overall 
Grangeville0000
St. Maries0000
Orofino0000
     
Grangeville results    
Season opens Dec. 3    
     
Grangeville schedule    
G’ville at Lapwai, Dec. 3    
G’ville at Prairie, Dec. 6    
Lewiston JV at G’ville, Dec. 10    
     
Whitepine League (D1)    
RecordLeague Overall 
Lapwai0000
Prairie0000
Potlatch0000
Genesee0000
C’wter Valley0000
Troy0000
Kamiah0000
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah results    
Seasons open Dec. 3    
     
Prairie-CV-Kamiah schedule    
Kamiah at Troy, Dec. 3    
Highland at CV, Dec. 5    
G’ville at Prairie, Dec. 6    
Troy at CV, Dec. 7    
Prairie at St. Maries, Dec. 7    
Potlatch at Kamiah, Dec. 7    
Prairie at CV, Dec. 10    
Nezperce at Kamiah, Dec. 10    
* Upriver Rampage, Dec. 19    
     
Long Pin Conference
RecordLeague Overall 
H’shoe Bend0000
Garden Valley0000
Tri-Valley0000
Salmon River0000
Cascade0000
Council0000
M’dows Valley0000
     
Salmon River results    
Season opens Dec. 5    
     
Salmon River schedule    
SR at Orofino, Dec. 5    
Tri-Valley at SR, Dec. 7    
     
Bowling
     
Monday Morning Ladies    
Record (11/25)Week Overall 
Misfits403113
Spare Chnge222816
Jolly Jokers222222
All Stars04737
     
High Games    
Barb Remacle (M)  225 
Val Stone (J)  158 
Susan Brown (A)  150 
Lynn Sonnen (S)  147 
     
High Series    
Barb Remacle (M)  528 
Val Stone (J)  446 
Lynn Sonnen (S)  403 
Susan Brown (A)  368 
Cottonwood Bowlerettes    
Record (11/25)Week Overall 
Bud’s PwSp404210
Cross CnGt403418
TS Tk DfPr0424½27½
     
High Games    
Yvette Wilde (C)  221 
Mandi Riener (B)  211 
Shirley Bower (T)  122 
     
High Series    
Yvette Wilde (C)  547 
Laura Lockett (B)  478 
Shirley Bower (T)  348 
     
Tuesday Night Ladies    
Record (11/26)Week Overall 
Camas Lanes403814
Super 8133517
Gort. Motors313121
Eagles #539312923
ANS041735
     
High Games    
Brenda McRoberts (C)  197 
Linda Sonnen (S)  171 
Alta Clark (E)  165 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  145 
Marie Hinkson (A)  137 
     
High Series    
Brenda McRoberts (C)  518 
Linda Sonnen (S)  505 
Alta Clark (E)  445 
Meloni Gortsema (G)  410 
Marie Hinkson (A)  328 
     
Thursday Merchants    
Record (11/28)Week Overall 
Bell Equipmt313612
Fr Nrth Brkrg042622
Cash & Carry132622
Camas Body312622
Camas Lanes1323½24½
Id Forest Grp401929
Tm Mrk Trkg131830
Walco, Inc.3117½30½
* Off for Thanksgiving    
     
Friday Night Mixed    
Record (11/29)WeekOverall  
Randy’s Rllrs133113
Slop Shots132915
Hook ‘Em312519
Off The Wall312420
Lickety Splits312222
* Off for Thanksgiving    
     
Sunday Night Mixed    
Record (12/1)WeekOverall  
L.L. & M.133220
L’ng 10 Pins403121
R.A.D.043022
The 3 G’s042824
44 MAG402329
Splits Hppn3122½29½
3 Quarters3121½30½
Mssng Lnk132032
     
High Games    
Louie Serrano (LP)  258 
Mike Sonnen (LL)  246 
Cheyenne Hudson (LP)  214 
Bob Aiken (S)  210 
Gary Kalmbach (44)  185 
Paul Gilmore (3G)  182 
Randy Fischer (R)  175 
Alta Clark (3Q)  158 
Mathyou Perrault (M)  161 
     
High Series    
Louie Serrano (LP)  739 
Mike Sonnen (LL)  579 
Bob Aiken (S)  568 
Paul Gilmore (3G)  506 
Gary Kalmbach (44)  505 
Randy Fischer (R)  488 
Mathyou Perrault (M)  452 
Alta Clark (3Q)  158 
     

