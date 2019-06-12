Grangeville Gun Club June ATA Registered shoot June 8-9
Saturday
Event 1 Singles: Class AA Dan Thompson 96; Class A Pepper Harman 95; Class B Brett Hausladen 94; Class C Neil Walstad 92; Class D Jillian Hausladen 90; Lady Bambi Baker 93; Junior Tristan Yocum 91; Veteran Michael Murphy 94; New Shooter Jeff Kutsch 91; Event 2 Handicap: Champion Bill Stolz 93; Short yd Brad Baker 92; Mid yd Rod Behler 92; Long yd Pepper Harman 84; Event 3 Doubles: Class A Dan Thompson 96; Class B Pepper Harman 91; Class C Brad Baker won shoot off 86; Marvin Heimgartner 86; Class D Mike Durham 80
Sunday
Event 4 Singles: Class AA Dan Thompson 100; Class A Will Anderson 99; Class B Bill Stolz 93; Class C Richard Villa 93; Class D Bruce Bradley 93; Lady Holly Ledgerwood 93; Junior Tristan Yocum 95; Veteran Michael Murphy 97; New Shooter Jeff Kutsch 86; Event 5 Handicap: Champion Will Anderson 93; Short yd Tristan Yocum 92; Mid yd Brian Lorentz 89; Long yd Pepper Harman 92; High Overall: Champion Pepper Harman 457
Six-Week League Shoot
1st Place J&E Excavation 1294, 2nd Place Intermountain Machine 1290, 3rd Place Motley Crew 1243; High Overall Champion: Clint Riener 275; Remaining results: Three Old Farts 1227, Quality Heating 1211, Has Beens 1194, Baker Truck 1194, Whitebirders 1 1185, Pape’ Machinery 1182, DFL 1175, Gunpowder & Lace 1138, Camas Body 1133, Idaho County Vet’s Center 1132, Camas Gravel 1128, Rae Bros 1081.
Men’s League Golf Weekly Results
Week #4 June 5, 2019
First Flight: Gross: Greg Stone 37; Net: Steve Higgins 33; Second Flight: Gross: Jerry Drehmer 41; Net: Jim Schmidt 34; Third Flight: Gross: Craig Spencer 43; Net: Tanner Higgins 35; Fourth Flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 47; Net: Joey Jones 29; Long Drive: 1st Flight: Greg Stone; Long Drive: 2nd Flight: Mike Wilsey; Long Putt: 1st Flight: Jeff Blackmer 14’ 9”; Long Putt: 2nd Flight: Craig Spencer 16’ 7”; KP: 1st Flight: Al Chenoweth 3’ 3” off the tree; KP: 2nd Flight: D. Tracy 32’ 9”
