The 2022 football season picked up with traditional scrimmages and, for a couple of local teams, one new event — a jamboree last Friday night, Aug. 19, at Clearwater Valley High School, where the Rams hosted Whitepine League upper division rivals Prairie and Lapwai as well as 1AD2 Timberline for an evening of eight-man tune-ups.
The teams split the field at the 50-yard line and paired off, with each pair playing 15 minutes of offense and 15 minutes of defense, starting out on each 40 and drilling against opponents each will see again during the upcoming regular season. After the first half-hour, each paired against another of the teams on hand, and the teams had planned to face their third pairings later in the evening. That would have added up to almost as much action as a regular varsity game night, but the evening was cut short by a storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.