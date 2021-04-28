Grangeville Golf and Country Club will host the first tournament of the season on May 1, with a Derby Day team scramble and no handicaps. Blind draw for teams will be at 9 a.m. Tee off is at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $25, and no-host food and drinks will follow, along with watching the Kentucky Derby in the clubhouse.
The Ladies League is having their annual spring dinner at 5 p.m. April 27. Call 208-983-1299 if you plan on attending. Ladies leagues commence play May 4 and May 6. Call with questions.
The men’s association annual meeting is at 7 p.m. April 28.
