LEWISTON — Pirates freshman Ben Secrest (70th, 19:24.39) led Jackson Enneking (20:34.48), Morgan Poxleitner (23:02.74), Dylan Klapprich (25:12.88), Zane Uptmor (26:11.78) and Landon Riener (26:58.34), who together represented Prairie in the 1A boys state cross-country race last Saturday, Oct. 29.

