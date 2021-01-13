The first perfect game in the history of the Prairie Imperial Bowl bowling center in Craigmont came during the Central Idaho Bowling Association’s men’s tournament Saturday, Jan. 9, from the right hand of Louie Serrano of Grangeville. He posted a 770 series, following up his 300 with games of 233 and 237. Serrano previously bowled the first perfect game at Grangeville’s Camas Lanes. The tournament continues one more weekend, Jan. 16-17.
“Louie and his partner, Heath Bradford, took over first place in doubles,” association secretary Brenda McRoberts said. “Camas Lanes is in first place in the team event, and Chad Lowe is currently in first place in the singles.”
