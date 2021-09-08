Whitepine League volleyball action picked up last week as Kadence Schilling, Laney Landmark and Nicole Proskine took the floor for contests against each other as well as against WPL favorites Genesee and Troy. Prairie beat Clearwater Valley 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-16) and Kamiah 3-1 (17-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15) last Thursday night, Sept. 2, and Troy and Genesee swept CV and Kamiah on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

