NAMPA — Among seven who medaled at the 2A state wrestling tournament, Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff (98) — who wrestled as part of Grangeville’s co-op during the regular season — posted the highest local finish Feb. 23-25 at Ford Idaho Center.

Four Clearwater Valley wrestlers — headed by Bass Myers (third, 182) — made their respective podiums along with Schaff, Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (third, 220), and Highland’s Kadence Beck (fourth, 114 girls). CV’s Keegan Robeson (fifth, 132), Keyan Boller (fifth, 138), Anthony Fabbi (sixth, 145) and five other scorers nudged CV up to 12th in the 2A team totals, with that title claimed by New Plymouth.

