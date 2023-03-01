NAMPA — Among seven who medaled at the 2A state wrestling tournament, Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff (98) — who wrestled as part of Grangeville’s co-op during the regular season — posted the highest local finish Feb. 23-25 at Ford Idaho Center.
Four Clearwater Valley wrestlers — headed by Bass Myers (third, 182) — made their respective podiums along with Schaff, Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (third, 220), and Highland’s Kadence Beck (fourth, 114 girls). CV’s Keegan Robeson (fifth, 132), Keyan Boller (fifth, 138), Anthony Fabbi (sixth, 145) and five other scorers nudged CV up to 12th in the 2A team totals, with that title claimed by New Plymouth.
Scoring for Grangeville were Becket Bowen (106), Terry Eich (145) and Michael Bowen (182).
For Nezperce, Schaff reached the title match with a 7-3 decision over North Fremont’s Bryce Jensen, a pin of Kellogg’s Aiden Figueroa, and a 9-5 decision over Malad’s Jack Willie. During his final against Grace’s Carter Kimball, Schaff scored first with a takedown during the second period and went up 4-1 with near fall points in the third, but Kimball scored a reversal with 1:10 remaining and added three near fall points for the win.
Myers’ third-place match went to sudden victory overtime after each wrestler scored one escape point during regulation. After Malad’s Blaiz Wright was warned for stalling, Myers booked a takedown for the win.
Whipple’s third-place match ended quickly, with his takedown of Aberdeen’s Cristian Ortiz leading directly to the pin.
Beck’s title pursuit was derailed in the semifinal by Buhl’s Taylor Hood, who swept the 114 girls bracket. Beck then pinned Allister Dillow of American Falls to reach the third-place match, but after Beck took a 3-0 lead, Century’s Kyler Scott scored seven points with a takedown and two near falls during the second period. Beck scored a takedown at 1:09 of the third, but Scott successfully stalled out for the win.
Robeson won three consolation matches to reach the fifth place match, then turned a takedown into a pin of Bear Lake’s Tyler Saunders. Boller won his first match over Tri-Valley’s Russell Noah, then lost to North Fremont’s Bronc Cordingley, then won twice to reach the fifth place match. New Plymouth’s Mossy Waite held Boller off, 5-2, to reach fourth, then Boller got the better of Cordingley in his final.
Fabbi won in the first round, then eliminated Grangeville’s Eich and North Fremont’s Taegan Sessions, then lost to Aberdeen’s Hiatt Beck, who took third. In Fabbi’s final, Wendell’s Elliot Thompson took a 5-0 lead during the first. Fabbi climbed into a 5-5 tie with a reversal and three for near fall, but slid behind, 10-5, when Thompson similarly notched five more during the second. Fabbi then scored four late in the third, notching a takedown and two for near fall, but as they fought to the finish, Thompson added two more reversal points to take fifth.
