BOISE — Chevelle Shepherd, daughter of Charlie and Susan Shepherd, and student at College of Idaho, scored her first collegiate ladies basketball points as a redshirt freshman for the Yotes in their opening game with Boise State College Friday, Dec. 4. She perhaps had the play of the game in the second half, utilizing a head fake to net her first career bucket. Chevelle scored again Saturday and Sunday Dec. 5 and 6, in Dillon, Montana, with University of Montana Western, earning herself eight points and three rebounds. She made the ladies basketball highlight video twice, once for the BSU game and the other for the UMW. College of Idaho begins the home portion of the schedule this weekend, with home games slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13, against William Jessup. Fans can follow all the action on the Yotes Digital Network with Sven Alskog.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.