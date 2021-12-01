GRANGEVILLE — Local basketball teams had time off for the Thanksgiving holiday, and are back in action this week, with Prairie at Kamiah after press time Nov. 30, and with the annual Pirates-Bulldogs Idaho County Shootout showdown and food drive this Friday night, Dec. 3.
The schools are collecting money and canned food for local food banks, and will square off for a varsity basketball double-header starting at 6 p.m. Friday night.
The Prairie girls will host Logos for a Whitepine League game on Thursday night, Dec. 2.
