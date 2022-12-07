COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Shootout traveling trophy rests with Prairie for another year, the Pirates having swept the boys and girls basketball games against Grangeville Dec. 2 at PHS. The teams and their supporters raised more than $19,000 in donated goods and cash for local food banks.
The Prairie girls turned their game into an early blowout, leading 11-2 on the way to a 56-21 final score. Kristin Wemhoff scored 20, Tara Schlader scored 10, and the Pirates held GHS top scorers Mattie Thacker and Adalei Lefebvre to six points apiece.
Prairie’s lead reached 15 points on a pair of bonus free throws by Wemhoff early in the second quarter. The teams ended up shooting a combined 38 foul shots during the contest.
Then the PHS boys won their game 47-33 on 15 points from Lee Forsmann and 10 from Riley Shears, while holding the top-scoring Bulldog, Carter Mundt, to 10.
The Pirates jumped out to a 12-0 lead, which grew to 14, 22-8, on a hoop by Forsmann early in the third quarter. The Bulldogs closed within seven, 22-15, on consecutive baskets by Mundt, Jaden Legaretta and Sam Lindsley, then to four, 22-18, on a foul shot by Mundt, a Pirates turnover, and a layup by Mundt.
Prairie answered with a 12-2 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and ended on a hoop by Mundt early in the fourth; Forsmann dominated during that stretch, scoring three times including with a dribble-drive and a second-chance jumper.
During the fourth quarter, after Cody Klement scored a fast break layup off of a Prairie turnover which trimmed it to 14, 41-27, he and Mundt collided while chasing a loose ball. Both exited the game, needing stitches.
Next up for Grangeville, the girls host McCall on Dec. 8, visit Moscow on Dec. 10 and host Kamiah Dec. 13. The GHS boys visited McCall Dec. 6, then visit Moscow Dec. 10 and visit Orofino on Dec. 31.
The Prairie girls visited Lapwai Dec. 6, then visit Kamiah Dec. 15. The Prairie boys host Lapwai Dec. 8, host Troy Dec. 10 and host Kamiah Dec. 13.
