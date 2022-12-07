COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Shootout traveling trophy rests with Prairie for another year, the Pirates having swept the boys and girls basketball games against Grangeville Dec. 2 at PHS. The teams and their supporters raised more than $19,000 in donated goods and cash for local food banks.

The Prairie girls turned their game into an early blowout, leading 11-2 on the way to a 56-21 final score. Kristin Wemhoff scored 20, Tara Schlader scored 10, and the Pirates held GHS top scorers Mattie Thacker and Adalei Lefebvre to six points apiece.

