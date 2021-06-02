GRANGEVILLE — GHS class of ’22 seniors Camden Barger and Bailey Vanderwall are organizing a 3-on-3 girls basketball tournament at the GEMS outdoor courts June 11, for which sign-ups are needed by June 8. Age divisions are for grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Limit four girls per team. Contact Barger at 208-451-6262 or Vanderwall at 208-507-2321.
