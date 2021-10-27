LEWISTON — Kamiah’s Emmett Long had the fastest time among six locals who qualified last Thursday, Oct. 21, for the 1A state cross-country meet to be held this Saturday, Oct. 30, near Boise.
Long finished sixth in the boys race, with his 18:26 placing six seconds behind the pack of Logos runners who dominated the team scoring with all of the top five placements.
Behind Long was Clearwater Valley’s Wyatt Anderberg, who led the three CV qualifiers with a time of 18:54. His CV boys teammate Dayton Mitzkis (10th, 19:24) finished right behind Prairie’s Kyle Schwartz (ninth, 19:17), who along with Matthew Wemhoff (13th, 19:47) made it two Pirates who qualified.
On the girls side, the only local state qualifier is CV’s Eleah Swan, who finished seventh in 22:08, trailing five Logos runners and Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs (fourth, 21:49).
Next is the state meet, which is split across two days, by gender and school size, with the 4A and 5A boys and girls to run their races Friday, Oct. 29, and with the smaller schools to run theirs the next day. The 1A girls are set to run at 12 p.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 30, with the 1A boys to follow at 12:30 p.m. MT at Eagle Island State Park.
