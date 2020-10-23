LEWISTON - Clearwater Valley's Preston Amerman stayed with the lead pack stride for stride for the first two loops of the Lewis Clark State College 5K course in the Lewiston Orchards, and went on to place third among the boys at the District II (1A) cross-country meet Thursday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards.
"He ran a great race," CV-K co-op coach Jeff Loewen told the Free Press afterward.
Also qualifying to run at the state meet next Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello was Wyatt Anderberg.
Prairie's Tyler Wemhoff also qualified on the boys side.
Qualifying for on the girls side were Eleah Swan and Zoe Hooper as well as Prairie's Kyleigh Duclos, who finished sixth.
Meet organizers announced qualifiers after the race and pledged to certify and post official times and placements on Friday.
