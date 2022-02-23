KOOSKIA — Keyan Boller (126), Jake Fabbi (132), Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Bass Myers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195) all won district titles during the tournament for state qualification that Clearwater Valley High School hosted Feb. 19. Second-placer Estuardo Puderbaugh (170) and third-placers Parker Olsen (120), Keegan Robeson (132), Anthony Carter (160) and Rene Bitar Lopez (182) also qualified to represent CV in Pocatello, where the all-classifications wrestling tournaments will be held Feb. 25-26 at Holt Arena.
During their respective title matches, Boller beat out St. Maries’ Kody Tefft, Jake Fabbi beat out St. Maries’ Logan Darnold, Cross beat out Grangeville’s Terry Eich, Anthony Fabbi beat out Kamiah’s Colton Ocain, Myers beat out Orofino’s Sean Larsen, and Goodwin beat out Kamiah’s Connor Weddle.
Also qualifying for the boys tournament were Becket Bowen (98), Eich (138) and Michael Bowen (170) for Grangeville, Ocain (145), Weddle (195) and Porter Whipple (220) for Kamiah, and TJ Fetters (160) for Highland. Fetters wrestled with Grangeville during the regular season, and Kamiah’s traveled with CV’s during the regular season, as the local schools cooperate to sustain their programs.
During the girls district tournament held Feb. 18 at Coeur d’Alene, CV’s Meg’n Blundell (138) finished fourth, while Highland’s Kadence Beck (113) and Keira White (132) and Prairie's Holli Schumacher (120) all placed second.
Due to a quirk of girls state qualification, Beck qualified to compete during the girls state tournament, and White did not.
The state tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. MT on Friday, Feb. 25, at Holt Arena.
