Central Idaho Bowling Association completed their women’s tournament last week, with thirteen teams competing at Camas Lanes. Placing first among the teams was Abbie’s Angles: Abbie Hudson, Cheyenne Hudson, Janine Wilson and Debra Alm, all from Grangeville. Placing first in singles was Sandie Daeges of Kamiah and second was Lacy Bybee of Grangeville. In doubles Frances Skiles and Candy Throop of Kamiah took first and second went to Debra Alm and Cheyenne Hudson of Grangeville. Skiles was the all-events winner.

