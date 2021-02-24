Last week, the Whitepine League announced its 2020-21 girls basketball all-league teams and individual awards, as selected by the head coaches. Claira Osborne of Genesee was chosen as the Whitepine League upper division "Player of the Year." Brandon Skinner of Kamiah was chosen as the Whitepine League upper division "Coach of the Year."
Other honors were as follows:
First Team: Claira Osborne (Genesee), Madison Shears (Prairie), Bailey Lesemen (Genesee), Lauren Gould (Lapwai), Grace Sobotta (Lapwai).
Second Team: Glory Sobotta (Lapwai), Omari Mitchell (Lapwai), Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley), Morgan Blazzard (Troy), Kristin Wemhoff (Prairie).
Honorable Mention: Tara Schlader (Prairie), Isabelle Raasch (Troy), Ashlyn Schoening (Kamiah), Tobie Yocum (Clearwater Valley), Delanie Lockett (Prairie), Laney Landmark (Kamiah), Jordyn McCormack-Marks (Lapwai), Lucie Ranisate (Genesee).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.