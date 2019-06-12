White Bird Rodeo is June 14-15

TWIN BRIDGES – The White Bird Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, June 14-15, at the Twin Bridges arena located off U.S. Highway 95, six miles south of White Bird on Rodeo Drive. This year’s theme is “My heroes have always been cowboys.”

On Friday, steer riding starts at 6:15 p.m. and the rodeo at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, steer riding starts at 4:45 p.m. and rodeo at 5 p.m. (All times are Pacific Time.) Costs are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger.

Eight main events --- bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, barrels, steer wrestling, breakaway, ranch bronc – along with novice bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback, and Olson’s miniature bulls. There is $500 added in each rough stock event, $300 added in each timed event, and $100 added in each novice event. Also, a calf scramble with two age groups is offered, $20 award for each age group; and stick horse races on Saturday only.

For information: Toni Baker, 208-983-7701. The rodeo is online at www.whitebirdrodeo.com and on Facebook.