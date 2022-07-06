GRANGEVILLE — The annual Firecracker Fun Run started earlier and took a different course through town than in years past, and drew 39 runners, including Christian Smith, who ran it in 21 minutes.
Caleb Barger of Grangeville, who won it last year, ran it in 21:35.
“It’s always fun,” Barger said. “I love doing this race. The route change was unexpected — I’m happy that we did something new. Honestly, I hope we do a new route again next year. We went around to Crooks Street and back toward the high school, then back to the veterans center.”
The previous route — along the truck route — featured a little more elevation change, which Barger said he likes. He said he’s planning to run a 50K race soon.
The first woman across was Christine Hauger of Grangeville, who finished in 22:14 after some of the early runners missed an early turn and added about a quarter-mile to their run.
“They did a great job for their first year,” she said. “It’s a good route.”
Hauger ran the 800 in high school and turned to longer distances in college, then ran her first marathon in Portland during the mid-1990s. She got into triathlons after a leg injury that pushed her to add swimming to her routine.
“I went to Boston and I was going crazy on half-marathons,” she said. “Then I got a stress fracture from running seven days a week and not taking a break. That year when I couldn’t run, I got forced into the swimming pool, and I hated it, but then I loved it, because it got me into triathlons.”
