COTTONWOOD — The season series between the Grangeville and Prairie basketball girls ended on Jan. 11 in a Bulldogs sweep after GHS ran away with the fourth quarter and won 49-37. Prairie trailed by four at halftime but closed the gap after the third quarter to one point, 31-30.

Josie Remacle (12 points) and Kristin Wemhoff (11) paced Prairie, and Macy Smith put up a team-high 11 for Grangeville — including nine during the fourth, per the Lewiston Tribune.

