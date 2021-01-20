With the first set of Central Idaho League games in the books, the Grangeville girls are clearly the team to beat in the CIL, having swept Orofino and St. Maries last week. At home against OHS last Thursday, Jan. 14, GHS prevailed 59-35, having led by 25 at halftime. Macy Smith scored a team-high 15 points on six field goals, including a trio of three-pointers, and Camden Barger added 14 including a three-for-three night at the foul line.
Then, on Saturday, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-point lead over St. Maries and went on to win by 33 in a defensive performance that included holding the Lumberjacks to two points during the second quarter.
Earlier in the week, statewide media had ranked Grangeville fourth by virtue of wins over 2A state tournament hopefuls earlier in the season, including a Dec. 12 victory over the No. 2 team in the media poll, Cole Valley Christian. The statewide coaches poll has also put Grangeville fourth, behind No. 1 Ririe, Cole Valley and Melba, and ahead of West Jefferson, New Plymouth and Aberdeen.
Up next, Grangeville is to host McCall at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and visit Orofino at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.