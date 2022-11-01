The annual Snowhaven Ski Swap gear sale and consignment is scheduled Nov. 18-19 at the GEMS multi-purpose room. Times are 5-8 p.m. that Friday and 8-11 a.m. that Saturday, with consignment items accepted at 5 p.m. that Friday and to be picked up before noon that Saturday.
Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area family passes ($650) and punch cards ($180) will be available during the swap and discounted that day only.
