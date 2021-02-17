LAPWAI — Having beaten Kamiah earlier in the week, the Clearwater Valley girls had earned a shot at the No. 1 team in the Whitepine League. Lapwai proved its standing, 80-25, and went on to beat the league’s No. 2, Prairie, during the district title game last Friday night, Feb. 12. Tobie Yocum scored a team-high 15 points against Lapwai, which got 15 from Glory Sobotta and 11 from Grace Sobotta, among four players with double-figures. The Rams then had an elimination game against Genesee, during which Kadance Schilling scored a team-high 14 for CV. Genesee got a 25-and-17 double-double from Claira Osborne and prevailed 66-44. CV finished the season 9-11.

