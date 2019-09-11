GRANGEVILLE – Aidan Acton struck twice in rapid succession during the first half Sept. 10 against Orofino, and notched the hat trick goal about two minutes into the second half as the Bulldogs rolled Orofino 6-1.
“This was a great game, and good for the kids,” coach Joel Gomez told the Free Press afterward.
Jesus Perez, Isaac VanDomelen and Alek Rioux also scored for Grangeville, which conceded one to Orofino with about 14 minutes left in the first half.
Other than that, Gomez was pleased with the defense.
“It was a little nervous for the guys, because against Orofino, we say we can win every time,” Gomez said. “That gets into their brains, and they get nervous. Going into the second half, we talked about what we’re training and what we’ve practiced. It showed up really nice in the passes – perfect, like a note. So everyone did their jobs, and when we put subs in, it was the same thing. … It’s motivation for everyone. Whoever thinks they’re the best, they’ll play harder. The people behind them will play harder. It’s a healthy competition.”
Next, Grangeville is set to visit McCall on Friday, Sept. 13.
“We changed the formation a little,” Gomez said. “It’s a combination so that when we have the ball, we have seven offending and when they have the ball, we have seven defending. It’s an adjustment related to their No. 7. … I told the guys ‘What would he do without the ball? He can run and be the best player in the world, but if he doesn’t get the ball, there’s nothing.’ So we need to pressure the ball and make sure he doesn’t get it. What if he gets it? Then we have to play smart. These are the things we’re working on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.