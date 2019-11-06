Naomi Connolley

Naomi Connolley

 ANDREW OTTOSON

Intermountain League coaches named Grangeville soccer standouts Naomi Connolley and Jesus Perez to their 2019 all-IML teams.

Jesus Perez - Grangeville soccer
Grangeville’s Jesus Perez was recognized as a standout player by Intermountain League coaches.

They named Coeur d’Alene Charter’s Sarah Hines and Timberlake’s Ron Rojas, respectively, the league’s girls and boys MVPs.

