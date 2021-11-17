Grangeville’s Talia Brown and Collin Husted — respectively, the girls and boys soccer goalkeepers — both drew recognition from the Intermountain League for their play last season.

This recognition was made after the soccer season concluded in October; the Free Press received the information on Nov. 16.

