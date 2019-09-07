ST. MARIES – Grangeville’s girls carried a 1-0 lead into the second half of what became a 6-0 Intermountain League win Saturday, Sept. 7.
Naomi Connolley put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 nine minutes into the contest, and GHS pulled away with additional goals by Taylor Bransford, Connolley, Kylara Darwish and two by Mia Rioux.
The Grangeville boys took a 1-0 lead en route to a 2-2 draw when St. Maries booted an own goal midway through the first half. Josh Nichols scored to make it 2-0 early in the second half, but St. Maries got one back in the 62nd minute, and tied it on a penalty kick with about 10 minutes remaining.
“It was a straight-up obvious foul by one of our backs inside the box,” coach Mike Connolley told the Free Press. “Bryan [Gomez, the goalkeeper] blocked the first attempt, but the ref saw one of our guys entering the penalty area early, so St. Maries got a second chance and made the goal.”
Other than the tough ending, Connolley saw improvement in the Bulldogs’ play.
“The last two games, we’ve been playing more aggressively and our defensive adjustments are starting to pay off,” he said. “Our passing is improving. We need to get continue getting better at connecting our through balls. We also need to get a little quicker finishing our shots.”
Next, the Grangeville boys (1-1-1) are set to host Orofino at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and then to visit McCall at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. The Grangeville girls (2-1) are scheduled to play after the boys next Friday, Sept. 13, at McCall.
